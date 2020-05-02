Charter fishing companies waiting their turn

The statewide fishing season that kicked off Saturday is a welcome respite for many enthusiasts who have been itching for a fun activity.
But not everyone will be able to take advantage.
Charter fishing companies remain docked until May 26 under the extended safer-at-home orders issued by Gov. Tony Evers as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
And there’s no way to escape the economic hardship faced here in Kenosha, where the heart of the fishing season is supposed to begin in about two weeks and run well into the fall.
“It’s like every other small business, it’s really bad for these guys,” Kenosha Charter Boat Association booking agent and Captain Rae Geisser said. “It’s going to hurt them. That’s a lot of income they can’t make up. It’s not like you can do it later in the season. You only have so many windows.
“We have enough bad weather weekends that kind of destroy trips. This is devastating, basically.”
Brandon Jacobson, who owns Lucky Dog Sportfishing Charters LLC, 4821 5th Ave., Kenosha, echoed Geisser’s sentiments.
Both said they haven’t received official notification from the Department of the Natural Resources that excludes charter trips, but he’s working under that assumption until further notice.
And for now, there haven’t been any trips scheduled, but future dates already are being canceled as the situation with the virus remains extremely fluid.
“We’re not running any right now,” Jacobson said. “I’ve rescheduled a number of trips for after June 1 and had to cancel probably half a dozen trips right now. We’re losing money, like a lot of other Americans are right now.”
Small boat excursions onto water remain allowed during the safer at home, but those involved must follow social distancing guidelines, according to discoverboating.com.
The association currently has about 15 boats that are run independently by captains. At its peak, there’s about 30 employees total, Geisser said.
While some trips are usually booked in April, it’s May 15 when things start to heat up until about Halloween, depending on the weather.
That means the window is small to make a workable income.
“This is full time for a lot of these guys,” Geisser said. “I don’t know what they’re going to do this year. All the (expenses) are at the beginning of the season.”
It’s the fear of the unknown that continues to make an impact, Jacobson said. While the current order is set to expire May 26, there’s no guarantee anything will return to some form of normalcy afterward.
“There’s a lot of unknown right now,” he said. “After this order expires, what’s going to happen? Are they going to implement the next order into June? That’s kind of what we’re all waiting to see, if it gets extended any longer.”
Jacobson, who runs his company with just one other employee, said he hasn’t yet applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program offered by the Small Business Administration, since his busy season hasn’t quite arrived just yet.
But as the days roll along, his strategy could change.
“The fishing season around the Kenosha area really starts sometime from mid to end of April to the beginning of May for a lot of the charter operations,” he said. “We’re just now getting to that point where we would start up our season.
“Once we get into the heart of the season, which really is May through August and into September, we run a lot of trips in May and June. We’re already going to be hurt by the May order, and if it gets extended into June, that would certainly hurt us even more. ... There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. We just aren’t sure where things are going to go.”
