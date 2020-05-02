Charter fishing companies waiting their turn

“There’s a lot of unknown right now,” he said. “After this order expires, what’s going to happen? Are they going to implement the next order into June? That’s kind of what we’re all waiting to see, if it gets extended any longer.”

Jacobson, who runs his company with just one other employee, said he hasn’t yet applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program offered by the Small Business Administration, since his busy season hasn’t quite arrived just yet.

But as the days roll along, his strategy could change.

“The fishing season around the Kenosha area really starts sometime from mid to end of April to the beginning of May for a lot of the charter operations,” he said. “We’re just now getting to that point where we would start up our season.

“Once we get into the heart of the season, which really is May through August and into September, we run a lot of trips in May and June. We’re already going to be hurt by the May order, and if it gets extended into June, that would certainly hurt us even more. ... There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. We just aren’t sure where things are going to go.”

