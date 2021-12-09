Chase, crash lead to felony charges against three Illinois men

A high-speed pursuit and crash in Kenosha Wednesday left three in custody facing a series of charges.

Members of the Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit had their sights set on a Kenosha residence Wednesday.

As officers began to move in, the targets of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation fled, which led to some tense moments, a high-speed chase and a violent crash before all three were taken into custody.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday issued several charges against all three — Felix E. Guadarrama, 28, of Waukegan, Ill.; Brandon M. Vice, 34, of Fox Lake, Ill.; and Gregory G. Kloss-Bliznick, 24, of McHenry, Ill.

Guadarrama is charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Vice faces the same charges, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Kloss-Bliznick, the driver, faces additional felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony methamphetamine charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years of extended supervision and a fine of $10,000. The second-degree recklessly endangering charge filed against Kloss-Bliznick carries a possible prison term of five years, five years of extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, while the eluding charge carries a prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

All three defendants, who remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, made their initial appearances Thursday afternoon before Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, police were conducting surveillance of a residence in the 2000 block of 54th Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. A detective stated he had received information about the sale of methamphetamine from that residence.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle with all three defendants inside, Kloss-Bliznick reportedly sped away into the oncoming eastbound lane on 60th Street, then back to the westbound lane as he approached the intersection of 60th Street and 30th Avenue.

Kloss-Bliznick then ran a red light at that intersection and another at 80th Street and 30th Avenue, where the truck he was operating collided with an eastbound vehicle in the intersection, according to the complaint.

A woman and her 1-year-old child were in the other vehicle, and both escaped injury, the complaint states. The collision disabled the defendants’ vehicle and sent truck parts “airborne across the roadway.”

Guadarrama and Vice exited the vehicle and fled westbound on foot, while Kloss-Bliznick attempted to exit before an officer used his Taser and took him into custody. Vice was found in the doorway of a nearby apartment building, while Guadarrama was taken into custody in the men’s bathroom of an apartment building in the 8700 block of 32nd Avenue, the report states.

During a search of the truck, police reportedly found a water bong that contained a methamphetamine pipe, along with a digital scale in the center console. Police also retraced the path of where the defendants fled and found a baggy with 7 grams of methamphetamine. Also seized was a pill container with 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, along with .9 grams of methamphetamine in Kloss-Bliznick’s possession, the report states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.