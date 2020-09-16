Chase ends in crash after early morning armed robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station, 3708 60th St., at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said three people robbed the store, fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle, which crashed in the 5800 block of 93rd Street in Pleasant Prairie according to Pleasant Prairie Police. Police set up a perimeter in the area and one person was taken into custody.

Although Kenosha Police would not release information on whether the person taken into custody was associated with the robbery, a 26-year-old Gurnee man was booked into the Kenosha County Jail Wednesday morning with recommended charges of armed robbery.

It was at least the third armed robbery in the city this week.

On Sunday, According to police, a person armed with a handgun robbed the BP gas station, 1207-22nd Ave. at 3:04 p.m.

At 3:29 p.m., a man police believe is the same person, again armed with a handgun, robbed O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3112-22nd Ave.

