Chase ends with brief standoff with man armed with knife

A chase that began in the 600 block of Green Bay Road in Somers Wednesday afternoon ended with a standoff with police.
According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright, a deputy attempted to pull over a northbound vehicle on Green Bay Road at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, but the vehicle fled, continuing north into Racine County.
The driver stopped in the 3200 block of Republic Avenue in Racine, but would not get out of the vehicle. Wright said the man was holding a knife to himself.
Racine Police were on the scene, along with a deputy trained in crisis negotiation.
Wright said the crisis negotiator was able to convince the driver to drop the knife out of the vehicle after about 30 minutes.
The man was taken into custody and had minor self-inflicted wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No information about the driver's identity was available from the sheriff’s department.
Max Zuleta of Art Below Zero starts to carve an ice sculpture during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Penney the Piggy Bank, an ice sculpture sponsored by Blackhawk Community Credit Union, on display at Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. People entered a contest to guess the total value of the coins inside.
Aubree Bella, left, Alanna Bella, top, and CJ Bella get marshmallows to go with their hot chocolate during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. The event, which included ice artists creating pieces to celebrate the recent 50th anniversary of astronauts landing on the moon, is sponsored by Downtown Kenosha Inc.
“I think this is amazing, the weather is beautiful,” said Nancy Cushman as she photographed the ice sculptures from Art Below Zero during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
An ice sculpture by Art Below Zero at Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday.
Jake Kubisiak ice skates with his daughter Gabriella at the city’s ice rink during Snow Daze at Veterans Memorial Park downtown Saturday. The event, which included ice artists creating pieces to celebrate the recent 50th anniversary of astronauts landing on the moon, was sponsored by Downtown Kenosha Inc.
