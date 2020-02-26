You are the owner of this article.
Chase ends with brief standoff with man armed with knife
Chase ends with brief standoff with man armed with knife

NEW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department badge

A chase that began in the 600 block of Green Bay Road in Somers Wednesday afternoon ended with a standoff with police.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright, a deputy attempted to pull over a northbound vehicle on Green Bay Road at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, but the vehicle fled, continuing north into Racine County.

The driver stopped in the 3200 block of Republic Avenue in Racine, but would not get out of the vehicle. Wright said the man was holding a knife to himself.

Racine Police were on the scene, along with a deputy trained in crisis negotiation.

Wright said the crisis negotiator was able to convince the driver to drop the knife out of the vehicle after about 30 minutes.

The man was taken into custody and had minor self-inflicted wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No information about the driver's identity was available from the sheriff’s department.

