Chase lands city man in hot water

"Mr. Weldon does understand the severity of the charges against him and the likely prison sentence if convicted of all (the charges)," Corcoran said. "We are asking the court for something that Mr. Weldon may be able to post."

In the end, Keating settled on the $7,500 cash bond.

"These are allegations, but they're very serious allegations," Keating said. "Attempting to flee from police, throwing a firearm, resisting, all of these point to this court as someone who is a flight risk."

According to the criminal complaint:

Police located the defendant's vehicle on 60th Street, and when Weldon realized officers were behind him, he accelerated quickly into an area with many pedestrians. After the vehicle became trapped behind traffic, Weldon pulled into a driveway on 21st Avenue.

When Weldon exited, police believe he had a handgun in his waistband. Despite orders from officers, the defendant fled on foot, jumped a fence and allegedly tossed the gun.

Police eventually caught Weldon, but he resisted arrest to the point where a taser was used, along with a series of hammer strikes designed to get him to release what later was found to be a plastic baggie of cocaine from his right hand.