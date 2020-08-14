Chase lands city man in hot water

What started as a man driving around with a gun quickly escalated Wednesday and ended with five criminal charges against the 32-year-old Kenosha resident.
Dakota M. Weldon, who is in custody on a probation hold and a $7,500 cash bond, made his initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Weldon will be back Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating at 9:15 a.m.
The defendant is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, all as a repeat offender.
If convicted of all three felonies, Weldon faces a total prison term of 26 years and a $60,000 fine, plus an additional four years for each because of the repeat-offender status.
Weldon also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer, also as a repeater.
Special Prosecutor Ian Hackett asked Keating for a substantial cash bond.
"Given the severity of the allegations ... (and the fact that) a gun was found (it calls for a high bond)," Hackett said. "The drugs that were found were alleged to be the defendant's."
Defense attorney Joseph Corcoran didn't deny the seriousness of the charges, but asked Keating to craft a bond that gave his client the ability to bond out of custody.
"Mr. Weldon does understand the severity of the charges against him and the likely prison sentence if convicted of all (the charges)," Corcoran said. "We are asking the court for something that Mr. Weldon may be able to post."
In the end, Keating settled on the $7,500 cash bond.
"These are allegations, but they're very serious allegations," Keating said. "Attempting to flee from police, throwing a firearm, resisting, all of these point to this court as someone who is a flight risk."
According to the criminal complaint:
Police located the defendant's vehicle on 60th Street, and when Weldon realized officers were behind him, he accelerated quickly into an area with many pedestrians. After the vehicle became trapped behind traffic, Weldon pulled into a driveway on 21st Avenue.
When Weldon exited, police believe he had a handgun in his waistband. Despite orders from officers, the defendant fled on foot, jumped a fence and allegedly tossed the gun.
Police eventually caught Weldon, but he resisted arrest to the point where a taser was used, along with a series of hammer strikes designed to get him to release what later was found to be a plastic baggie of cocaine from his right hand.
During a search of his vehicle, police also found three bindles of what later tested positive for marijuana on the passenger seat.
A department K9 later located a black, semiautomatic pistol behind a shed on the north side of a backyard, about 20 to 25 feet from where Weldon was seen throwing it. Police reported the gun didn't have a magazine or a round in the chamber.
The combined bindles of marijuana weighed 11.8 grams, while six bindles of cocaine weighed 1.4 grams. Weldon also had $1,378 in cash.
Court records indicate that Weldon has a previous felony conviction for fleeing in Kenosha County in 2017.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.