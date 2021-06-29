Chase on Pershing Boulevard leads to felony charges against Kenosha man

A 21-year-old Kenosha man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning faces several criminal charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Raheem M. Mahmudi made his initial appearance before Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Monday afternoon.
Keating set a $25,000 cash bond for Mahmudi, who is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fleeing/eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of a third offense drunken driving, failing to install an ignition interlocking device and operating while revoked.
The cocaine charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the fleeing charge carries a potential fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, and the second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
In addition, Mahmudi is charged as a repeat offender on each of the charges except for the cocaine-related count, which could increase his potential prison time by six years on each count.
Assistant District Attorney intern Olivia Simmons asked the court during the hearing to impose a $50,000 cash bond for Mahmudi, who has been a probation hold and in custody in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest.
Simmons said the defendant has previous convictions for obstruction, failing to install an ignition interlocking device, drunken driving, operating after revocation, felony bail jumping, drunken driving with a minor in the vehicle and also for drug possession.
Defense attorney Joseph Corcoran asked Keating for a much lower bond, as his client is likely to remain in custody on the probation hold.
“My experience, based on the severity of these charges, he’ll likely be revoked and in custody,” Corcoran said. “I don’t feel a $50,000 cash bond is needed here.”
Keating decided to meet the state halfway in imposing the $25,000 bond.
“What’s concerning to the court (is) it’s alleged that, during a traffic stop this defendant fled from the police in a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed through different urban neighborhoods, disregarding stop signs at a high speed,” Keating said.
“He ultimately struck a parked car and continued to flee, all while it’s alleged he was intoxicated. It places the public at a tremendously high risk. It also places Mr. Mahmudi in danger himself.”
Mahmudi is due back in court for a preliminary hearing July 6.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer on patrol in the area of 58th Street and Pershing Boulevard at about 12:52 a.m. heard a vehicle “rev” its engine loudly and then fly past his squad car at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle initially pulled over, but as the officer made it to the passenger side, the defendant reportedly took off at a high rate of speed. The officer stated that Mahmudi continued northbound on Pershing at about 60 mph, then eastbound onto 50th Street and southbound on 40th Avenue and 52nd Street, where the speed reached approximately 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.
As the pursuit continued, the officer observed the defendant’s vehicle “violently go upwards and then side to side,” and it was clear it had crashed into something. When the officer got to the area, he saw that Mahmudi’s vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle and then left the scene.
Because of the damage sustained in the crash, the Mahmudi’s vehicle didn’t get far, the complaint states, and was located in the 5900 block of 40th Avenue.
Police took Mahmudi into custody and observed that he had a strong odor of intoxicants and bloodshot and glassy eyes. Mahmudi was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test are pending.
During a search of the defendant, police found three individual baggies inside a larger baggie with a total weight of 3.7 grams that tested positive for cocaine.
Court records indicate the defendant has previous drunken driving convictions on Feb. 10 and Nov. 2, 2020, both in Kenosha County.