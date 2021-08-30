Chase with Kenosha Police ends in crash near Edward Bain School

A man allegedly fleeing police who had been called for a domestic dispute crashed his vehicle on the 2600 block of 48th Avenue, rolling the car after striking a curb.

Tamandre Gatson, 28, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with fleeing, possession of THC and possession of a firearm by a felon, after first spending time in the hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

According to the complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a domestic dispute Saturday in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue. A woman called and said a man and woman were fighting and she could hear screaming.

When a police officer arrived, according to the complaint, there was a BMW backing out of the driveway, which drove off as the officer approached with a flashlight.

A second officer on the way to the call saw the BMW and attempted to stop the vehicle on 20th Avenue from 52nd Street. According to the complaint, the vehicle stopped.

As the officer walked to the vehicle, the complaint states, the driver was reaching toward the center of the vehicle. The officer “feared the defendant was reaching for a firearm and drew his firearm to attempt a high-risk traffic stop.” The car then sped away at a “high rate of speed.”