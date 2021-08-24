 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the top honors from 2021 Kenosha County Fair livestock shows
View Comments
alert

Check out the top honors from 2021 Kenosha County Fair livestock shows

{{featured_button_text}}

Fair Horse and Pony Show

Western Showmanship Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp

English Showmanship at Halter Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor

English Pleasure Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp

English Pleasure Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor

English Equitation Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp

English Equitation Horse Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter

Western Pleasure Pony Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter

Western Pleasure Horse Grand Champion – Julianne Waters

Western Horsemanship Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp

Western Horsemanship Horse Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter

Western Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion – Amber Olszewski

English Showmanship at Halter Reserve Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter

English Pleasure Pony Reserve Grand Champion – Ava Eibl

English Pleasure Reserve Grand Champion – Julianne Waters

English Equitation Horse Reserve Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor

Western Pleasure Pony Reserve Grand Champion — Julianne Waters

Western Pleasure Horse Reserve Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter

Western Horsemanship Pony Reserve Grand Champion – Ava Eibl

Western Horsemanship Reserve Grand Champion – Julianne Waters

Winner of Andis Clippers (Large Animal Only) for encouragement of other members and progress through the year – Brenna Adamczyk

Fair Goat Show

Dairy Breeding Alpine Senior Champion of Breed – Vanessa LaForge

Dairy Breeding Alpine Junior Champion of Breed – Owen Niccolai

Dairy Breeding Lamancha Senior Champion of Breed – Ivy Whitrock

Dairy Breeding Nigerian Dwarf Senior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Dairy Breeding Nigerian Dwarf Junior Champion of Breed – Ashley Elfering

Dairy Breeding Toggenburg Senior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Dairy Breeding Toggenburg Junior Champion of Breed – Amelia Holt

Dairy Breeding Saanen Senior Champion of Breed – Maddie Behning

Dairy Breeding Saanen Junior Champion of Breed – Avery Holt

Dairy Breeding Sable Senior Champion of Breed – Allie Hull

Dairy Breeding Sable Junior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show – Ashley Elfering

Reserve Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Allie Hull

Reserve Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Vanessa LaForge

Grand Champion Market – Hailey Luedtke

Reserve Grand Champion Market – Joy Deaton

First Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Ella Sager

Second Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Maddie Behning

Third Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Eleanor Holt

Fourth Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Lucas Deaton

First Place Intermediate Showmanship – Bryleigh Ellis

Second Place Intermediate Showmanship – Aliyah Warren

Third Place Intermediate Showmanship – Allie Hull

First Place Senior Showmanship – Joy Deaton

Second Place Senior Showmanship – Vanessa LaForge

Third Place Senior Showmanship – Zoey Prevett

Fourth Place Senior Showmanship – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Overall Champion Showman – Ella Sager

Supreme Champion – Allie Hull

Pet Class Champion – Ashley Elfering

Fair Dairy Cattle Show

Supreme Champion Overall – Tessi Bruett

Holstein/Red-White Grand Champion – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf

Jersey Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf

Brown Swiss Grand Champion – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf

Ayrshire Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf

Milking Shorthorn Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Milking Shorthorn Fall Calf

Holstein/Red-White Senior Champion – Michelle Edmonds

Holstein/Red-White Junior Champion – Tessi Bruett

First Place Beginning Dairy Showmanship – Logan Nutting

Second Place Beginning Dairy Showmanship – Eli Daniels

Third Place Dairy Showmanship – Carter Vrchota

Fourth Place Dairy Showmanship – Addison Gjermo

Best Fitted Junior Dairy Animal – Eli Daniels

First Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Jillian Daniels

Second Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Amy Elfering

Third Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Sierra Perleberg

Fourth Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Thomas Kirchner

Best Fitted Intermediate Dairy Animal – Sierra Perleberg

First Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Aleah Daniels

Second Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Chloe Lois

Third Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Carly Lois

Best fitted Senior Dairy Animal – Chloe Lois

Champion Showman – Jalyn Warren

Alumni Showmanship – Daniel Weis

Winner of Andis Clippers (Large Animal Only) for Best Fitted in Class – Sierra Perleberg

First Place Junior Showmanship – Kinzie Daniels

Second Place Junior Showmanship – Tessi Bruett

Third Place Junior Showmanship – Brooklyn Elfering

Fourth Place Junior Showmanship – Elizabeth Hoffman

Fifth Place Junior Showmanship – Logan Kirchner

Sixth Place Junior Showmanship – Ashley Elfering

Fair Beef Cattle Show

All Other Breeds Champion Female Heifer – Jalyn Warren

Champion Heifer – Jalyn Warren

Angus Market Beef Champion – Chase Lois

Hereford Market Beef Champion – Adam Crane

Shorthorn Market Beef Champion – Jacob Lois

Simmental Market Beef Champion – Preston Jones-Robers

Crossbred-English Market Beef Champion – Ryan Rossi

Dairy Beef Crossbred Market Beef Champion – Caria Luedtke

Dairy Steer Market Beef Champion – Chase Lois

Any Other Breed Market Beef Champion – Rebecca Springer

Maintainer Market Beef Champion– Travis Harpster

Angus Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi

Hereford Reserve Champion – Molly Herda

Shorthorn Reserve Champion – Lucas Sullivan

Simmental Reserve Champion – Jacob Lois

Crossbred-English Reserve Champion – William Herda

Crossbred Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi

Dairy Beef Crossbred Reserve Champion – Adam Crane

Any Other Breed Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi

Maintainer Market Beef Champion – Brenna Gagliano

Grand Champion Market Steer Overall – Caden Warren

Reserve Champion Market Steer Overall – Brooklyn Schultz

First Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Adam Crane

Second Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Caria Luedtke

First Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Preston Jones-Robers

Second Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Chase Lois

Third Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Hailey Harpster

Fourth Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Molly Herda

First Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Caden Warren

First Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Jake Lois

Second Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Nicholas Drissel

Second Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Rebecca Springer

Third Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Brenna Gagliano

Third Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Joey Rossi

Fourth Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Ronan Bacle

Fourth Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Ryan Herda

Champion Beef Showman – Jake Lois

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert