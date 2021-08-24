Check out the top honors from 2021 Kenosha County Fair livestock shows

Fair Horse and Pony Show
Western Showmanship Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp
English Showmanship at Halter Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor
English Pleasure Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp
English Pleasure Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor
English Equitation Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp
English Equitation Horse Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter
Western Pleasure Pony Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter
Western Pleasure Horse Grand Champion – Julianne Waters
Western Horsemanship Pony Grand Champion – Madison Bomkamp
Western Horsemanship Horse Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter
Western Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion – Amber Olszewski
English Showmanship at Halter Reserve Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter
English Pleasure Pony Reserve Grand Champion – Ava Eibl
English Pleasure Reserve Grand Champion – Julianne Waters
English Equitation Horse Reserve Grand Champion – Abbey Proctor
Western Pleasure Pony Reserve Grand Champion — Julianne Waters
Western Pleasure Horse Reserve Grand Champion – Rebecca Stalter
Western Horsemanship Pony Reserve Grand Champion – Ava Eibl
Western Horsemanship Reserve Grand Champion – Julianne Waters
Winner of Andis Clippers (Large Animal Only) for encouragement of other members and progress through the year – Brenna Adamczyk
Fair Goat Show
Dairy Breeding Alpine Senior Champion of Breed – Vanessa LaForge
Dairy Breeding Alpine Junior Champion of Breed – Owen Niccolai
Dairy Breeding Lamancha Senior Champion of Breed – Ivy Whitrock
Dairy Breeding Nigerian Dwarf Senior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Dairy Breeding Nigerian Dwarf Junior Champion of Breed – Ashley Elfering
Dairy Breeding Toggenburg Senior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Dairy Breeding Toggenburg Junior Champion of Breed – Amelia Holt
Dairy Breeding Saanen Senior Champion of Breed – Maddie Behning
Dairy Breeding Saanen Junior Champion of Breed – Avery Holt
Dairy Breeding Sable Senior Champion of Breed – Allie Hull
Dairy Breeding Sable Junior Champion of Breed – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show – Ashley Elfering
Reserve Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Allie Hull
Reserve Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Vanessa LaForge
Grand Champion Market – Hailey Luedtke
Reserve Grand Champion Market – Joy Deaton
First Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Ella Sager
Second Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Maddie Behning
Third Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Eleanor Holt
Fourth Place Goat Novice Showmanship – Lucas Deaton
First Place Intermediate Showmanship – Bryleigh Ellis
Second Place Intermediate Showmanship – Aliyah Warren
Third Place Intermediate Showmanship – Allie Hull
First Place Senior Showmanship – Joy Deaton
Second Place Senior Showmanship – Vanessa LaForge
Third Place Senior Showmanship – Zoey Prevett
Fourth Place Senior Showmanship – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Overall Champion Showman – Ella Sager
Supreme Champion – Allie Hull
Pet Class Champion – Ashley Elfering
Fair Dairy Cattle Show
Supreme Champion Overall – Tessi Bruett
Holstein/Red-White Grand Champion – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf
Jersey Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf
Brown Swiss Grand Champion – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf
Ayrshire Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf
Milking Shorthorn Grand Champion – Michelle Edmonds – Milking Shorthorn Fall Calf
Holstein/Red-White Senior Champion – Michelle Edmonds
Holstein/Red-White Junior Champion – Tessi Bruett
First Place Beginning Dairy Showmanship – Logan Nutting
Second Place Beginning Dairy Showmanship – Eli Daniels
Third Place Dairy Showmanship – Carter Vrchota
Fourth Place Dairy Showmanship – Addison Gjermo
Best Fitted Junior Dairy Animal – Eli Daniels
First Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Jillian Daniels
Second Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Amy Elfering
Third Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Sierra Perleberg
Fourth Place Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Thomas Kirchner
Best Fitted Intermediate Dairy Animal – Sierra Perleberg
First Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Aleah Daniels
Second Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Chloe Lois
Third Place Senior Dairy Showmanship – Carly Lois
Best fitted Senior Dairy Animal – Chloe Lois
Champion Showman – Jalyn Warren
Alumni Showmanship – Daniel Weis
Winner of Andis Clippers (Large Animal Only) for Best Fitted in Class – Sierra Perleberg
First Place Junior Showmanship – Kinzie Daniels
Second Place Junior Showmanship – Tessi Bruett
Third Place Junior Showmanship – Brooklyn Elfering
Fourth Place Junior Showmanship – Elizabeth Hoffman
Fifth Place Junior Showmanship – Logan Kirchner
Sixth Place Junior Showmanship – Ashley Elfering
Fair Beef Cattle Show
All Other Breeds Champion Female Heifer – Jalyn Warren
Champion Heifer – Jalyn Warren
Angus Market Beef Champion – Chase Lois
Hereford Market Beef Champion – Adam Crane
Shorthorn Market Beef Champion – Jacob Lois
Simmental Market Beef Champion – Preston Jones-Robers
Crossbred-English Market Beef Champion – Ryan Rossi
Dairy Beef Crossbred Market Beef Champion – Caria Luedtke
Dairy Steer Market Beef Champion – Chase Lois
Any Other Breed Market Beef Champion – Rebecca Springer
Maintainer Market Beef Champion– Travis Harpster
Angus Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi
Hereford Reserve Champion – Molly Herda
Shorthorn Reserve Champion – Lucas Sullivan
Simmental Reserve Champion – Jacob Lois
Crossbred-English Reserve Champion – William Herda
Crossbred Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi
Dairy Beef Crossbred Reserve Champion – Adam Crane
Any Other Breed Reserve Champion – Joseph Rossi
Maintainer Market Beef Champion – Brenna Gagliano
Grand Champion Market Steer Overall – Caden Warren
Reserve Champion Market Steer Overall – Brooklyn Schultz
First Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Adam Crane
Second Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Caria Luedtke
First Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Preston Jones-Robers
Second Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Chase Lois
Third Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Hailey Harpster
Fourth Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Molly Herda
First Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Caden Warren
First Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Jake Lois
Second Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Nicholas Drissel
Second Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Rebecca Springer
Third Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Brenna Gagliano
Third Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Joey Rossi
Fourth Place Senior Grades 9-10 Beef Showmanship – Ronan Bacle
Fourth Place Senior Grades 11-13 Beef Showmanship – Ryan Herda
Champion Beef Showman – Jake Lois