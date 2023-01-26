Check out the video of early morning Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie pursuit that ends with vehicle in ditch, suspect in custody

A 31-year-old Kenosha man is in custody after attempting to flee Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police units early Wednesday morning.

Erik Paulson has been charged with felony attempting to flee or elude and officer, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:13 a.m., a Kenosha police officer observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee turn abruptly off 52nd Street and speed south on 30th Avenue.

A pursuit ensued, and the officer reported seeing the Jeep change lanes at high speed. The vehicle ran several red lights during the pursuit. The officer terminated the chase for public safety reasons after about 1.2 miles.

A second Kenosha officer spotted the vehicle headed southbound on 22nd Avenue near 75th Street and attempted to pursue, and reportedly observed the vehicle traveling at 100 miles per hour before also terminating that pursuit and notifying the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

According to the complaint, a Pleasant Prairie officer spotted the Jeep fleeing southwest in the 3100 block of Springbrook Road and pursued it.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted footage of its portion of the pursuit on social media. Security footage of the roundabout at 39th Avenue and Springbrook Road showed the Jeep struck the curb before continuing on Springbrook Road as it fled police.

The Jeep nearly struck another vehicle at the roundabout at Springbrook Road and Hwy. 165, according to the complaint, before attempting a turn onto 47th Avenue, near Prairie Lane Elementary, where it went out of control and spun into the ditch.

The complaint states Paulson began to flee on foot before giving up and turning himself in. The complaint indicated Paulson was “belligerent and resistive,” and smelled of alcohol. Several open alcohol containers were found in the Jeep, and Paulson was cited for driving while intoxicated.

No one was injured in the pursuit.