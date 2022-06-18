 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out when Kenosha's city swimming pools will be open this week

  Updated
  • Comments

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool in Kenosha will be closed some days this season.

Weather and sufficient staff permitting, during the week beginning Monday, June 20, the Washington pool will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Anderson pool will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and also Sunday, June 26.

Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the pool schedule for the week of June 20:

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday: Anderson Open / Washington Open
  • Wednesday: Anderson Open / Washington Open
  • Thursday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed
  • Friday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open
  • Saturday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open
  • Sunday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed

The City continues to seek enough lifeguards to run pools at full capacity and with all the features they offer. Lifeguard salary is $12.58-$14.15 per hour. The City of Kenosha will reimburse up to $125, for lifeguards who complete and pass the American Red Cross.

