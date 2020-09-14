Cheerleaders help brighten boarded up shop for business owner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five Bradford High School varsity cheerleaders went to Silk & Satin flower shop in downtown Kenosha Sunday to make one business owner a little happier.

Barbara Gentry, owner of Silk & Satin flower shop, said windows were broken during the riots. The shop had just replaced the windows because someone had broke them a few weeks before. Some very kind people came and boarded up her shop and painted 1 out of the 3 panels.

The cheerleaders had heard that the other two panels were not painted and on Sunday five of the girls on the team along with their coaches went to the shop and painted the final two panels so that the owner had something nice to look at when she went to her shop.

Participating cheerleaders were Morgan Kelsey, Emily Niederer, Daisy Diaz, Olivia Fitzmaurice and Nia Wall.

The head coach of the Bradford varsity cheer team is Lisa Niederer and the assistant coach is Tyler Arentz-Hess. They. joined by at least one parent, watched over the girls painting the project.

Even with it being the day before school started, they used five hours of their final day of summer to paint the panels downtown.

