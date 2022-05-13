CHEERS! Kenosha Craft Beer Week kicks off Saturday

PUBLIC Craft Brewing Company, Rustic Road Brewing Company, Kenosha Brewing Company, R’Noggin Brewing Company, and Visit Kenosha have united for a week celebration of Kenosha Craft Beer Week.

The sixth annual celebration will feature beer, food, and events throughout the city dedicated to the passion for craft beer. Local businesses will host special tap events or food specials throughout the week. There will also be several high-profile events that are promoted through the website: KenoshaCraftBeerWeek.com.

Events kick off today in Kenosha.

In addition to all the local beer that will be available throughout the week, four Kenosha breweries have collaborated on a beer in support of Ukrainian Refugees.

The beer is based on a recipe for a golden ale released by Pravda Brewery in Ukraine. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support organizations helping war refugees affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Highlights of Kenosha Craft Beer Week include:

Today: The Launch Party at R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave. , featuring this year’s collaboration beer, where a portion of the beer’s proceeds will go to humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. The parking lot party is the official kick-off party to Kenosha Craft Beer Week. Rotating beer line-up, local bands, food trucks and guest taps from PUBLIC Brewing Co.

The Launch Party at R’Noggin Brewing Co., , featuring this year’s collaboration beer, where a portion of the beer’s proceeds will go to humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. The parking lot party is the official kick-off party to Kenosha Craft Beer Week. Rotating beer line-up, local bands, food trucks and guest taps from PUBLIC Brewing Co. Thursday, May 19 : Cask Conditioned Beer Event at Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 6th Ave ., featuring cask ales from local area breweries.

: Cask Conditioned Beer Event at Rustic Road Brewing Company, ., featuring cask ales from local area breweries. Saturday, May 21: Annual Block Party hosted at PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., featuring over 24 draft beers, special releases, and live music. This annual outdoor street festival will have food trucks and local area bands and runs from 1 to 10 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0