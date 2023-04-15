A huge crowd of area residents took part in the high-energy Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival that raised thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha on Saturday.

The popular benefit, which celebrated its 15th anniversary Saturday, was held in the Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. The event was open to anyone 21 and older and general admission tickets were $60 at the door, or $85 for VIP status.

The event featured a variety of samples of Wisconsin cheeses and brews. Live music was provided by Lynette and the Rock Daddys and the Big Style Brass Band. Many Kenosha County businesses served as corporate sponsors and had their own employees volunteer to serve during the four-hour event.

Jason Justus, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha’s resource development and special events coordinator, said this year’s benefit was a another success. The crowd was estimated to reach 1,000 visitors.

Justus thanked the Brat Stop for being a loyal partner to the local outreach center and donating the space and cheese samples.

“We are in good shape,” Justus said. When everything is counted he hopes the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., raises over $55,000. He thanked all the corporate sponsors and C.J.W., Inc. for helping provide the beer.

“We have great community support and have more table pours this year than last year,” Justus said. “We gave a great community of sponsors. ... If it weren’t for the community we would not be able to do what we do. What’s so cool about Kenosha is the tight-knit community and if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be successful.”

Founded in 1992, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has risen from modest beginnings to nearly 12,000 youth and teens impacted annually.

Amanda Clark, a longtime Brat Stop employee who has helped distribute cheese and brats at the event for many years, said she loves seeing all the smiling faces.

“It’s the best time of the year and the employees love working it,” Clark said. “People love it and it’s a huge benefit for the Boys and Girls Club.”