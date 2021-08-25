Cherry Pie performing at Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally '80s

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An event filled with what organizers call "bodacious bands, killer food trucks and beer, along with a gnarly 1980s-themed costume contest" will kick off with a night dedicated to the biggest rock and hair band hits of the '80s.
To sweeten the event, Cherry Pie will headline the first night, featuring top rock favorites from the decade.
To kick off the evening, Cherry Pie’s Josh Becker Trio will perform a special '80s set.
Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally '80s is a two-day music, food and beer festival at Prairie Springs Park.
The festival takes places Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.
“We’re excited to be able to have Cherry Pie open the first night of the event. They are a great band that has an awesome following,” said Robert Ireland, an event organizer. “I think Cherry Pie is the perfect band to kick off this event.”
Tickets for Pleasant Prairie Park in the Park: Totally '80s are on sale now at pleasantprairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com
Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, said the weekend will be a great time for the whole family.
“Not only will there be the best music from the '80s all weekend, but the party will also feature great food options and a beer tent, plus family friendly activities including bounce houses, a mechanical bull and other fun craft and entertainment vendors from around the area,” she said.
The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 24) and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 25).
Event organizers will soon announce Saturday’s music lineup on the event's Facebook Page as well as at https://go.kenoshanews.com/PartyinthePark.
Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally '80s is presented by the Kenosha News and the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The event was made possible because of a grant from the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau.