Chiappetta Shoes’ new store, 4820 75th St. opened its doors to the public for the first time Monday, Feb. 13, after a multi-year hunt for a larger location and months of renovations.

The showroom, almost as large as the entire previous store, features a shoe-chandelier created by local artist Brandon Minga. Customers can also look into the business’ shoe repair shop, where some repair work will even be streamed online.

The new location is large enough to store about 70,000 pairs of shoes, after years of space issues plagued the previous location.

A formal grand opening for the new store is being planned for March.