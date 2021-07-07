Chicago blues legend John Primer joins HarborPark Jazz Fest lineup

The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival — returning this summer on Aug. 21 — has added Chicago blues performer John Primer to the lineup, along with the Real Deal blues band.

They join pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows in this year’s lineup.

The harborside festival has featured national and regional musicians for the past 16 years.

Primer, a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Artist, has two Grammy nominations and a reputation for being the most prolific and legendary Chicago blues icon, according to festival organizers.

Primer also received the 2021 “Blues” award at the 42nd annual Blues Foundation ceremony.

“John Primer has a very classic Delta, Mississippi and Chicago-style blend of music, which highlights a savvy mixture of soul, rock and blues upbeat originals that will certainly entertain the audience,” said Broderick James, who has attended the local music festival.

Tim Mahone, who organizes the event, which raises funds for the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund, said the festival will “showcase some gritty, soulful, show-stopping Mississippi and Chicago-style blues music with some electrifying, foot tapping, melodic, improvisational jazz tunes.”