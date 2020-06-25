Chicago man held on $100,000 for home invasion

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago man was charged this week for a violent home invasion that happened in December.

Calvin Richardson, 34, was charged with armed burglary, false imprisonment—use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called Dec. 9, 2019, to a home on the 2000 block of 61st Street. They found a man who was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The man, who was losing consciousness, also had duct tape around his forearms.

The man was treated for his injuries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

He told police that he came home that night to find a man he knew only by a nickname “Little Man” sitting on his porch. The man asked to use his phone, and he brought him inside. A short time later, there was a knock on the door, and when he answered it, a man he had never seen before pointed a handgun at his face, according to the complaint.

He said the men wrapped his hands, wrists and neck with duct tape, threatened to shoot him, and beat him with a gun, demanding money. “Should I kill him? Should I kill him?,” one of the men asked.