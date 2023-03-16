If you go

What: The Broadway musical "Chicago"

When: 7 tonight (March 16), 7 p.m. Friday (March 17), 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (March 18)

Where: Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot

Tickets: $5 at the door; free for Wilmot High School staff and students.

About the show: The show, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, debuted on Broadway in 1975 and was an immediate hit, running until 1977. Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the original production, and his dancing style is strongly identified with the show. The action is set in Chicago in the 1920s and is based on a 1926 play by Chicago Tribune reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and the crimes on which she reported. The story is a satire on corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the "celebrity criminal."

"Chicago" was revived on Broadway in 1996 and that production holds the record as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It is the second longest-running show ever to run on Broadway, behind only "The Phantom of the Opera."

The 2002 film adaptation of the musical won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The plot: The two main characters are accused murderers Roxie Hart — an aspiring vaudevillian performer who kills her paramour after a spat — and Velma Kelly — a vaudeville star who is on trial for killing her cheating husband and sister. Both women are represented by slick lawyer Billy Flynn. They become media darlings as they await trial.

Star-studded show: The 1975 Broadway cast included Jerry Orbach (Lenny Briscoe on "Law & Order"). Over the years, the Broadway show has featured several well-known performers, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Brooke Shields, Cuba Gooding Jr., Joey Lawrence, Marilu Henner, Melanie Griffith, Pamela Anderson, Patrick Swayze and Sofía Vergara.