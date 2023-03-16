Chicago is a huge place.
The same could be said of “Chicago” the musical at Wilmot High School.
“There are almost 70 young people involved in this show in some capacity,” said Jaime Ivan, the school’s choral music and theater director.
“Chicago” — which opens Thursday night at the school and continues Friday and Saturday — features 37 cast members, 22 tech and crew members, six student musicians “and my three grade-school age daughters,” Ivan said. (She always “tries to include my kids somehow since I am away from them every night” for more than two months while working on a show.)
In addition to the students, there are five adult musicians working on the show “and my neighbor, Ron, who built the set,” Ivan said. Also working with Ivan on this production: “My brother, John, the music director; Julie Kerkman, who helped with the choreography; and Roni Carpenter, my ridiculously helpful assistant manager.”
People are also reading…
Because “Chicago” is a musical set in the Jazz Age, the music is vital to the production.
“I’m really excited about our live band,” Ivan said. “My brother, John Ivan, is playing the piano again. We also have Wilmot’s band director, John Sorensen, on the trumpet. And we are also lucky to have three music teachers from Randall Grade School performing with us — Dave Dvorak, Jenny Vanderloop and Sarah Flygare. On top of that awesome talent, we have six seriously talented high school musicians playing in the pit band.”
The challenge
Ivan chose “Chicago” for the school as a way to challenge herself — and the students.
“I have avoided musicals that have a lot of dancing because that isn’t my forte at all,” she explained. “But I also knew if I was ever going to grow as a director, I couldn’t always stay in my comfort zone.
“I also picked ‘Chicago’ because of the large female cast. I have a lot of young ladies in our theater, and I want to give as many as I can a chance at the spotlight.”
Ivan also makes somewhat of a confession —in keeping with the jailhouse setting of “Chicago” — “My favorite reason for picking this show is I always wanted to be Matron Mama Morton. So I actually cast myself as the understudy in hopes that maybe our Mama Morton might trip or something on the stage and I’ll have to swoop in and save the day. I’m only kidding, but I do love that character.”
The music
The music in the show — Ivan’s favorite is the “Cell Block Tango,” and “Chicago” is also known for its signature song, “All That Jazz” — is a huge part of what keeps this show so popular even decades after it debuted on Broadway.
“The music is so fantastic,” Ivan said. “I am the choir teacher at Wilmot, so I’m always attracted to great music.
“It also has strong female characters without your typical love story, since all the main women in this show killed their partners. The movie was also a huge hit and introduced a lot of people to the musical, who maybe would not have ever watched a live performance of it.”
The students
Asking high school students in 2023 to relate to characters in the 1920s is a tall order, but it works in “Chicago.”
Grace Bednar, who plays accused murderer Roxie Hart, said her character “rebels against the normalcy of society and seeks to live in the moment and have a good time,” much like people still do every day.
Athena Grimes, who plays the prison matron Mama Morton, said the students can relate to Roxie Hart and her “wanting to be popular. In schools, students want to be popular and feel accepted by everybody. Roxie gets shunned and realizes she isn’t the hot thing anymore.”
Cast member Arabella Smits said Roxie Hart, like a lot of people, “is searching for her identity, and she finds that in her five minutes of fame. And sometimes students also do things they are not so proud of while searching for their own five minutes of fame.”
Luckily, the only sensational crimes are happening on the stage, and it’s all choreographed with that signature Bob Fosse style and a jazzy score.