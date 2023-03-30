If you go

What: The Broadway musical "Chicago"

When: Thursday-Sunday (March 30-April 2). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Harborside Academy, 913 57th St.

Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door.

About the show: The show, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, debuted on Broadway in 1975 and was an immediate hit, running until 1977. Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the original production, and his dancing style is strongly identified with the show. The action is set in Chicago in the 1920s. The story is a satire on corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the "celebrity criminal."

"Chicago" was revived on Broadway in 1996. That production was the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The 2002 film adaptation of the musical won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The plot: The two main characters are accused murderers Roxie Hart (an aspiring vaudeville performer who kills her paramour after a spat) and Velma Kelly (a vaudeville star who is on trial for killing her cheating husband and sister). Both women are represented by slick lawyer Billy Flynn. They become media darlings as they await trial.

Note: The Harborside production is the "Teen Edition" of the show. "All of the sexually explicit language or moments that the original contains have been cut," said Kristen Singer, the teacher who is directing the show. "The script is also void of most of the bad language, although there are a few swear words sprinkled in, but I would say this show is appropriate for most ages. It's been pretty cleaned up but still retains the seedy story that we all know and love."