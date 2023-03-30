Harborside Academy theater teacher Kristen Singer calls the high school’s “Chicago” production “a happy accident.”
She was planning to direct “Little Women” — with a cast ready to announce — “but there was a problem getting the rights,” she explained. “After waiting patiently for meetings to happen in New York, we finally couldn’t wait any more, and I searched for another show to do. I read and listened to dozens of shows and nothing else seemed right until a good friend of mine, Braxton Molinaro, said, ‘What about ‘Chicago?’ And here we are!”
Here they are, indeed.
Some 35 students in the cast and crew — from Kenosha Unified schools Harborside, Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper and Lakeview Technology Academy — are ready to open what Singer calls “a perfectly written show.”
People are also reading…
“Chicago” first opened on Broadway in 1975 and has remained popular ever since.
When asked why the show endures, Singer points to a line early in the show: “Ladies and Gentlemen, you are about to see a story of greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery ... all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts.”
“While tongue in cheek, this line describes most of our Netflix watchlists, our love for shows like ‘The Sopranos’ or our interest in court cases like the Murdaugh trial,” Singer said. “When I teach a unit on Greek theater to my ninth- and 10th-graders, the same themes and plotlines exist. Audiences have always been intrigued with these subjects as entertainment. You throw in some catchy songs and big dance numbers — it’s a hit!”
In addition to its saucy take on the criminal justice system and celebrity murderers in 1920s Chicago, the musical is famous for its Bob Fosse modern dance style.
Here at Harborside, “we are so lucky to have Andrew Waters as our choreographer,” Singer said. “He is introducing our talented cast to the signature Fosse moves combined with original choreography.
“This unique style of dance is intrinsic to the storytelling and a highlight of the show. We have a student choreographer as well, Devon Henningfield, a senior at Bradford, who studied Fosse on his own time and has choreographed a couple key moments in the show, including Velma’s ‘I Can’t Do It Alone,’ which is performed with great charisma by Harborside senior Carly Mikula.”
As much as “Chicago” is known for its musical numbers, the biggest challenge for the students, Singer said, “is the acting. The characters are big, and their stories are so far removed from those of our students that it’s difficult to create because they can’t pull from their own life experiences.”
“It’s actually quite easy to direct emotional or sad scenes in a show, but comedic timing that consists of quick-witted lines in slang from the 1920s or physical comedy with sharp gestures takes a lot of time and hard work,” she added. “A standout at this is Max Beddigs, a junior from Harborside who plays Fred. He has quite a few physically comedic moments and really excels at it.”
The musical is being adjudicated by representatives of the Jerry Awards, which recognize Wisconsin’s top high school productions, and “we hope to have big crowds to cheer us on,” Singer said.
Also on stage
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (March 30-April 1) at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, in the Studio Theater. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday (April 2).
“Curious Incident” is a play by Simon Stephens, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon.
The play debuted in 2012 in London and opened on Broadway on Oct. 5, 2014.
The story concerns a mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor’s dog, investigated by young Christopher Boone, who is autistic. While trying to discover who killed Wellington, he ultimately changes his own life.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members, at kusd.edu. Tickets are also available at the door.