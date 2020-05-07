Chicago teens arrested for Bristol break-ins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two 18-year-olds from Chicago suspected of car break-ins were arrested early Thursday after their vehicle ran out of gas after a short chase with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

A caller in the area of 200th Avenue and 83rd Place in Bristol reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday that two men were entering parked cars in the neighborhood. The caller said the men had left the area southbound, giving a description of the car.

Deputies found the car — which had been reported stolen in Illinois — headed south on Highway 45 a short time later. The driver fled with deputies in pursuit, headed west on Highway V. The vehicle ran out of gas on V, and the two men attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody.

Sgt. Christopher Hannah said a number of residents of the Bristol neighborhood reported things had been stolen from their unlocked cars.

He asked that anyone in the area who had cars entered to contact the sheriff’s department.

