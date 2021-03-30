Chief warns mild temps, high winds and dry brush fueled quick-spreading fire in Bristol; no injuries or property damage reported

BRISTOL – Firefighters fought a brush fire that quickly spread following an open burn in the 14700 block of Highway K Monday night.
The fire was reported after 6 p.m. spreading to about three to five acres while consuming dry grass and trees in a marsh area on private land, according to Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer.
“Unfortunately, someone was conducting an open burn in the area and with the high winds – and we still have some dry areas despite all the rain recently – it was just a combination that spread the fire quickly,” Niederer said. “They were burning up some brush.”
No one was injured and no structures or vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.
According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area were near 25 mph from the south with gusts of up to 37-38 mph at the time. The high in Kenosha also reached 64 degrees.
Niederer said firefighters had the blaze under control after about an hour, but crews stayed on scene about three hours performing extensive overhaul “just to make sure that the fire was out.”
The department received mutual aid from other fire departments including Paris, Salem Lakes, Pleasant Prairie, Antioch and Union Grove, he said.
Niederer said while there were no bans on open burning due to weather conditions, those with permits to burn would not be performing such activities on Monday.
“If you obtain an annual permit annual, there’s a phone number on the permit that allows you to burn and you have to call that number and it will tell you if it’s a burn day,” he said. “Today was not a burn day.”
Niederer cautions that this time of year, even following a rain, winter grass and dry brush can ignite. Monday's fire could've been much worse, he added.
“We get that rain and everybody thinks that it’s not dry, but it is. The high winds, dry it out even a little bit quicker,” he said. “We might have areas that are wet around it, but some of those fuels (natural materials) are kind of dry and waiting. It’s a difficult time of the year.”
Niederer said residents who have questions about burning materials or are unsure about when they can conduct open burning should contact the fire department at (262) 857-2711.