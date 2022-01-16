Child care programs handle jump in kids as KUSD schools transition online

With nearly all Kenosha Unified schools switching to virtual learning, local child daycare programs are seeing increased demand, and all the difficulties that come with it.

Andrea Honey, director of Kid’s Castle’s Before and After School Program, said they were taking things “day by day” as they adjust to the sudden spike in children that needed daytime care. Honey said the suddenness of the announcement that schools would be switching to virtual learning exacerbated what would already have been a difficult adjustment.

“There was really no time to plan,” Honey said, “but our staff has worked day and night. It’s been all hands on deck.”

With most of the schools closed, Honey said they’ve also had to find different spaces to host their programs. Although Honey said Kenosha Unified has been a “great partner,” with the Kids Castle, she wishes there were a liaison between KUSD and the area care programs for situations like this one.

“I think it’d be helpful if we had a little more communication at these times,” Honey said. “It would help a lot if we had someone at KUSD to talk to.”

Honey said Kid’s Castle normally doesn’t offer day care, but chose to expand their services to meet the challenges facing the community.

“We are the backup plan for some people,” Honey said. “We really felt like, for the community and for our families, that we had to do something.”

Filled up quickly

Rachel Mall, youth and family director at the Kenosha YMCA, said their program filled up quickly when schools started switching online.

“We’re maxed out,” Mall said. “We hit 35 overnight.”

Mall said that one of the challenges so far has been making sure they have enough healthy staff to take care of the kids, some of whom arrive as early as 6:30 a.m. and leave as late as 6 p.m.

“Nobody’s too burned out yet,” Mall joked.

Mall empathized with the kids who were new to the YMCA care program, and said they did their best to group students from the same schools together to give some semblance of continuity.

“I’m sure that’s a bit off a challenge for some of them,” Mall said. “As always, our goal is to help families. It’s a privilege to help these kids, especially during these stressful times.”

Juggling staff

Honey admitted that juggling staffing issues, shifting schedules and children struggling to transition to online learning, has been “a journey.”

“It would have been easier not to,” Honey said, laughing, “but we’re just not that kind of people.”

Honey was grateful to her staff, who she said have worked tirelessly during a difficult and ever-changing situation.

“We’re lucky our staff are the people they are,” Honey said. “We really felt like we wanted to do this for the community.”

Thirty-four out of the 40 Kenosha Unified school sites have switched to virtual learning after reaching their 3% COVID case threshold, according to the KUSD website, including Roosevelt Elementary, which was added on Friday.

Thirteen sites are currently slated to return to in-person instruction on Thursday: Dimensions of Learning, Grant Elementary, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Bradford High School, Harvey Elementary, Tremper High School, Whittier Elementary, Edward Bain School of Language and Art-Dual Language, Frank Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, and Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (both east and west campuses).

