Child porn conviction brings three-year prison sentence for 19-year-old

A 19-year-old Kenosha man will spend three years behind bars for possession of child pornography.
Juan Naves-Ortega pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography.
He was sentenced Thursday to three years of prison for each count, followed by two years of extended supervision, the sentences to be served concurrently.
Three years is the mandatory minimum prison sentence for possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police began investigating Naves-Ortega after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography associated with a Drop Box account and Twitter account linked to him.
Police served a warrant on a home in the 3900 block of Sixth Avenue where Naves-Ortega had been staying. According to the complaint, images of child pornography were found on a Galaxy phone that belonged to Naves-Ortega.
Naves-Ortega has been in custody since his arrest in July 2019.
