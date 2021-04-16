Child porn sentencing judge: "People like this defendant are creating a market that is destroying these young girls' lives"

Calling it one of the worst cases of its type he had seen in his career, a judge sentenced Kenosha resident Ryan Hunt to 10 years in prison for his conviction on child pornography charges.
Hunt, 45, was convicted by a jury in February of two counts of possession of child pornography, the jury finding him not guilty on a third charge. At trial, Hunt admitted he had shared the photographs with his girlfriend and in text messages talked to the girlfriend about his sexual fantasies about an 11-year-old girl in the girlfriend’s care, including talking about wanting to impregnate the child.
But in testimony at the trial Hunt insisted that he did not think the sexually explicit photos of prepubescent girls he shared were children, saying he thought they were small adults. And he maintained that he wasn’t thinking sexually about the 11-year-old girl he had access to, calling the conversation harmless “make believe.”
“No, I don’t consider that arousal, we were just having fun,” Hunt said at trial when asked about his motivations in fantasizing about sexually assaulting the child.
At Hunt’s sentencing hearing Friday, defense attorney Terry Rose read a portion of a letter from the 11-year-old’s father, in which the father said the girl had been traumatized by Hunt and his girlfriend’s actions and is receiving counseling. Rose discounted that. “She was not involved in this in any way, shape or form,” Rose said of the child, saying he did not know why the girl would be aware of the text message and saying the exchange was “more of a fantasy thing between two adults.”
The girlfriend had also been charged with possession of child pornography, but those charges were dismissed early in the prosecution.
In his statement to the court, Hunt apologized for the impact his actions have had on his family, friends and the community, but did not mention the child in his list of apologies. “I understand what was texted was inappropriate,” he said. “I can’t reiterate enough that it would never have been acted upon.”
Schroeder, in sentencing Hunt, said there are disagreements among experts about how much more likely someone who uses child pornography is to sexually assault a child, but said because Hunt was discussing a child he knew Schroeder saw him as being a substantially higher risk to the community.
The judge said Hunt’s actions were “disgusting.”
Schroeder said there have been many child pornography defendants in his courtroom, but called Hunt “the worst case I have seen” because of his text messages about the girl and children in the photos.
“I don’t think for one moment that this wasn’t for sexual gratification, that’s absurd,” Schroeder said, referring to Hunt's statements both at trial and in a pre-sentence report. “I don’t believe that. I don’t believe that at all. I think you are lying.”
Schroeder said people like Hunt are creating a market that leads to the victimization of children.
“This is a huge problem of young girls who are exploited,” Schroeder said. “People like this defendant are creating a market that is destroying these young girls’ lives.”
Schroeder sentenced Hunt to spend five years in prison on each of the two counts for which was convicted, the sentences to be served consecutively. That will be followed by 10 years of extended supervision on each count, that also to be served consecutively. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Because Hunt is a Canadian citizen, he will be subject to deportation when his prison sentence is complete.