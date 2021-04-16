Child porn sentencing judge: "People like this defendant are creating a market that is destroying these young girls' lives"

Calling it one of the worst cases of its type he had seen in his career, a judge sentenced Kenosha resident Ryan Hunt to 10 years in prison for his conviction on child pornography charges.

Hunt, 45, was convicted by a jury in February of two counts of possession of child pornography, the jury finding him not guilty on a third charge. At trial, Hunt admitted he had shared the photographs with his girlfriend and in text messages talked to the girlfriend about his sexual fantasies about an 11-year-old girl in the girlfriend’s care, including talking about wanting to impregnate the child.

But in testimony at the trial Hunt insisted that he did not think the sexually explicit photos of prepubescent girls he shared were children, saying he thought they were small adults. And he maintained that he wasn’t thinking sexually about the 11-year-old girl he had access to, calling the conversation harmless “make believe.”

“No, I don’t consider that arousal, we were just having fun,” Hunt said at trial when asked about his motivations in fantasizing about sexually assaulting the child.