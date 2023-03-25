Chilly weather made it the perfect day for an annual chili cook-off.

St. Catherine Commons hosted its annual chili competition and fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Casa del Mare Assisted Living Building, 3508 Seventh Ave.

A large crowd turned out for the event which benefited Grant Elementary School.

Attendees paid $5 to taste about a dozen chili varieties varying in spice level, protein and flavorings.

The event, which was open to the public, occupied three floors of the Casa del Mare Assisted Living Building.

Maria Feitlich, community relations manager with St. Catherine, and Rachael Malsack, administrative specialist with Grant Elementary, helped organize the event.

“Part of St. Catherine Commons’ vision is to name a community partner for each calendar year and this year we chose Grant Elementary School,” Feitlich said. “Grant School will receive all the proceeds from the event.”

Feitlich said vendors, assisted living locators, Realtors, average citizens and Grant School families cooked the chilis.

“We could not be more thankful for St. Catherine’s, not only with the chili cook-off,” Malsack said. “They help us throughout the school year by building inter-generational connections. It’s super important. The inter-generational relationships are important for our students because we think that they have to experience things outside of their everyday normal. The kids look forward to coming down here, they meet the residents, they tell stories; they’ve done concerts here.”

Malsack said the proceeds raised from the cook-off will help “us achieve things we can’t always do.”

Feitlich said the event is “very warm and cozy.”

April Zwaschka, who won first place, prepared a creamy white chicken chili with cream cheese.

“I’ve been hearing word on the street that everyone likes this one the best,” Zwaschka said. “It’s pretty sinful because it has a lot of cream cheese but it’s delicious. It’s been a lot of fun here today. ... It’s chilly outside so we can have chili inside.”

The event raised nearly $1,000 for Grant Elementary School.