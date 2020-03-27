ChocolateFest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON — ChocolateFest, an annual western Racine County staple, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.
“It is with deep regret and sadness that the ChocolateFest Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel ChocolateFest for what would have been our 34th event,” Bil Scherrer, longtime president of the ChocolateFest Operations Committee, said in a release.
“Due to the national coronavirus pandemic, keeping the public safe is our first priority. Our committee members have been working diligently to produce another great event, but given the recent closures and gathering limits, we have been forced to this unfortunate decision.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment caused, but this is far beyond our control,” Scherrer said on behalf of the committee.
Members of the Executive Committee announced that they “fully intend” to have a community festival over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.
“We wish to thank our sponsors and everyone who offered suggestions and support, and those who went beyond the call of duty in assisting us during these challenging times,” said Scherrer.
The festival, which includes a carnival, bands, beer tent, community and business displays, and a chocolate tent with multiple chocolate-themed vendors, has long been the unofficial launch of the summer festival season in Racine County.
A volunteer event
The release went on to say that every person who serves on the ChocolateFest Operations Committee and Executive Board, as well as each and every person who works in any capacity during the festival, is a volunteer; there is no paid staff for the event.
In 2019, there were about 750 volunteers. Instead of paying staff, ChocolateFest enters into a contract with local nonprofit organizations. ChocolateFest pays those organizations and those groups provide volunteers.
“So you can understand that many of these volunteer groups depend on ChocolateFest each year as part of their budget revenues,” the release said. “Life’s Choices, for example, does a marvelous job keeping the grounds tidy. A major portion of their annual revenue is what they receive by working ChocolateFest. They won’t have that this year.”
The release asked that those who would have attended ChocolateFest and the public at large to make a donation directly to the organizations that make the festival happen each year, including:
- B*Jazzled
- Boy Scout Troop 336
- Burlington Kiwanis Club
- Burlington Lions Club
- Burlington Rotary Club
- Explorer Post 5100
- Faith Chapel
- Foursis Dance Academy
- Immanuel Church
- Life’s Choices
- Music Matters
- St. Charles Parish
- Waterford High School Choirs
