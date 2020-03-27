ChocolateFest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON — ChocolateFest, an annual western Racine County staple, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that the ChocolateFest Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel ChocolateFest for what would have been our 34th event,” Bil Scherrer, longtime president of the ChocolateFest Operations Committee, said in a release.

“Due to the national coronavirus pandemic, keeping the public safe is our first priority. Our committee members have been working diligently to produce another great event, but given the recent closures and gathering limits, we have been forced to this unfortunate decision.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment caused, but this is far beyond our control,” Scherrer said on behalf of the committee.

Members of the Executive Committee announced that they “fully intend” to have a community festival over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.

“We wish to thank our sponsors and everyone who offered suggestions and support, and those who went beyond the call of duty in assisting us during these challenging times,” said Scherrer.

