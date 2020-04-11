Choirs making a joyful noise through the pandemic

The concert will feature performances by seven individual high school choirs. In addition, there will be combined performances featuring mass choirs from middle and high schools and the All-City Elementary Choir.
Participating directors and their schools are Bradley Mann, Bradford High School and Bullen Middle School; Kristen Singer, Harborside Academy; John Choi, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Polly Amborn, Tremper High School; Rita Gentile, Lance Middle School; Kathleen Crane, Lincoln Middle School; Beth Herrendeen-Smith, Mahone Middle School; Jeanne Olsen, Washington Middle School; and Shannon Robertson, Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum.
School choir directors and vocal teachers should be busy gearing up for spring choral concerts and other activities.
Instead, with schools closed and gatherings prohibited, they are having to get creative to keep the sound of music alive.
Local educators are teaching private lessons through the video conferencing program Zoom, setting up Google Classroom for instruction and using Breezin’ Thru Theory and other online music learning resources. Also, students are taking part in the virtual Solo and Ensemble Contest.
Here are some of the ways the music continues even when the participants can’t meet in person:
Rita Gentile, choir director at Lance Middle School
Gentile is “communicating with my 175 students via Google Classroom, with online activities each week.”
Though she admits “things look a little differently when we aren’t working toward a final concert performance,” she’s working “to foster a love of choral music and to build the skills required to be a successful lifelong participant. My main goal is to simply keep them engaged in music daily.”
She and her students are using a web-based program called Breezin’ Thru Theory that has offered free student accounts during the shutdown.
“I’ve been assigning modules on music reading through this website,” Gentile said. “Students are able to practice the various skills we would work on in class, and I am provided with their progress data. Additionally, I am providing opportunities for students to submit videos to me of their singing for online feedback, based on weekly topics I post.”
Polly Amborn, choral music director at Tremper High School
To teach when schools are closed, Amborn is “doing a number of things. Our choral staff has shared some virtual meetings, and we all agreed this can’t be a ‘one size fits all’ sort of thing since all of us were rehearsing music for different events.”
Before the shutdown, Ambron was busy preparing one of her choral groups for a fourth grade recruiting concert and a competition trip to New York. The other groups were all in the earlier stages of rehearsing music for the spring concert and preparing for auditions for placement in choirs for the next school year.
For the recruitment of fourth-graders, Amborn “asked the first group to submit short video clips telling us ‘Why I am in choir’ so we can put together some sort of video to still reach the fourth grade students who were going to be given information about all the music programs.”
Amborn is also scheduling individual appointments via Zoom, GoogleMeet or FaceTime for auditions for the next school year’s choral groups.
“Getting past all the technology has been a hurdle, especially for someone not very tech savvy like me,” she said, “but it has been fun to see faces and just hear how they’re doing and what they’re doing.”
Also, choir members “have been given a state-wide virtual choir opportunity that teacher/composer Zach Moore from Waukesha is coordinating,” Amborn said.
“Not having the group feeling or connection has been really, really difficult,” she said. “Everything feels a little empty.”
To expand on her virtual teaching, Amborn is putting together meetings with several students. “On GoogleMeet, I had nine senior girls join in to chat one day. That was fun, and I know there are more students who would like to try things like that just to have a connection. I’m really glad so many kids are so capable with technology and aren’t intimidated by the process.”
Kristen Singer, Harborside Academy choir director
“I am keeping connected to my students and hoping that music can be something to calm them, bring them some enjoyment throughout the day and make them feel part of something even though we are apart from each other,” Singer said.
She created a YouTube channel “where I post videos for my students. These videos are unedited and are meant to make them feel like they are sitting in my classroom and we are working on a song. I send them PDFs of the music via email and then teach them sections via video. I also just talk to them and insert little stories or introduce them to my cat or show them artwork in my house — things to keep our connection going.”
“Making music together is what we love to do,” she added, “but we also love to laugh with each other and share stories and that’s the piece I am trying to hold onto during this strange time.”
Besides the lessons, Singer’s students have been “writing their own music and sharing it with me. I’ve had lots of messages back with students requesting songs to sing or just sharing that they’ve been loving the time to practice or learn the guitar or simply listen to music they enjoy.”
Ami Bouterse, director of Parkside Range a cappella group and opera students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Bouterse is doing lessons with her UW-Parkside students and her private students. She’s also “offering a free Warm-Up Live on my Facebook page so people — anyone — can just sing along live or whenever they want (as they are archived). If they like my Facebook page they will get notified of my live sessions, which are usually weekly. My motto is ‘Let’s get through this pandemic by singing!’”
Parkside Range, she said, “is working on a recording of another incredible original by Kalyn Harewood, her fourth for us! Each student is making the recording at home using free software or software that is already loaded on their computer. Then the recording will be sent to our own vocal percussionist, Keith Nowicki, who will master and edit the recording. I am hoping that we can yield two recordings as there is another original by Kalyn that I would love to archive.”
The group’s spring concert was set for April 9; instead, one of the singers, Talia Rhutasel, “is working with COVID-19 patients at one of the local hospitals,” Bouterse said. “She is a nursing major about to graduate in May and is already working in the field. She is our hero and we have been humbled by her sense of duty and grace at this time and pray for her safety.”
For her opera students, Bouterse encourages them — and all opera fans — to view the free Metropolitan Opera HD broadcasts. Also, some of Bouterse’s students have been involved in the Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Virtual Voice Lab.
For her private voice lessons, Bouterse said converting to online teaching “has been an adjustment for some students but most have remarked that they are surprised at how much learning can still be done. One challenge is my need to create and use a sort of sign language to indicate things to them while they are singing because I can’t shout out reminders while they are singing or the audio gets disrupted.”
She also offers “a weekly master class for my private students to be able to share songs with each other virtually. I give the singers tips on their piece and fellow students offer support and encouragement. They really enjoy being able to just see others their own age and also make new friends in the process since they come from different schools.”
Greg Berg, Carthage College music professor
“My primary responsibility at Carthage is private one-on-one voice lessons, and lessons on going on through all of this craziness,” Berg said.
Surprisingly, he said, “I am actually loving these online lessons much more than I thought I would. I have always been a rather old-fashioned voice teacher, but there are things about this that I like a lot, and there is no question that this experience is teaching me a lot about how to be a better teacher. And I have heard others say the same thing.”
A bigger challenge, he said, is Carthage’s Opera Workshop, which this semester is combining some Mozart excerpts with a comic one-act opera Berg wrote called “The New Impresario,” which is loosely based on a Mozart comedy.
The challenge, he said, is figuring out how to put together a theatrical production when no one can be in the same room together.
“We are going to be attempting to put together some collaborative videos in which I lay down a piano track and then the singers each lay their own part on top of the accompaniment.”
Kathleen M. Crane, Lincoln Middle School choir director
Crane has been posting online learning activities for her students, including actions that encourage her students to keep singing at home.
“I created a ‘Sing-O’ board (like Bingo), and students could choose five activities to try to get Bingo,” she said. Activities include calling an elderly person and singing to them and practicing good vocal technique.
“One square even has them tell a music joke to a family member to try to get them to laugh,” Crane said, explaining, “I tell a lot of cheesy music jokes in class.”
The Singo-O activities, she said, “are intended to help students make connections through music with the people around them and, hopefully, have some fun. Music can be a great source of comfort in difficult times and a way for people to connect.”
For the love of music
Teaching music during a pandemic that has shuttered schools and most of society at large makes Kristen Singer of Harborside Academy “feel lucky, in a way, because it is one class that can bring the students some happiness. Music can be very healing; it’s powerful. To know that they are singing along with me and that their classmates are singing along in their own homes — it still gives us a sense of community.”
Music itself, she said, has healing properties not just for her students but for anyone.
“Staying engaged in music is good for the soul. Listening to it, singing along with it, playing the piano, playing any instrument, watching a play or a musical — these are great activities that can temporarily transport a student from the anxieties in the world. I’d encourage anyone to turn on their favorite song and sing along. As Bob Marley said, ‘One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”’
Ami Bouterse at UW-Parkside echoes those sentiments.
“Being able to teach these singers during this pandemic has been so wonderful for me,” she said. “I love hearing their voices, seeing their smiles and providing them an outlet to maintain some sense of normalcy. Music is so healing and in this way, I hope to be giving some welcome relief to all my students. And I hope they realize how much they lift my spirits, too.”
ITED GRADUATION
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
Chrsitian Life grad.jpg
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.