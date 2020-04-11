Choirs making a joyful noise through the pandemic

For her private voice lessons, Bouterse said converting to online teaching “has been an adjustment for some students but most have remarked that they are surprised at how much learning can still be done. One challenge is my need to create and use a sort of sign language to indicate things to them while they are singing because I can’t shout out reminders while they are singing or the audio gets disrupted.”

She also offers “a weekly master class for my private students to be able to share songs with each other virtually. I give the singers tips on their piece and fellow students offer support and encouragement. They really enjoy being able to just see others their own age and also make new friends in the process since they come from different schools.”

Greg Berg, Carthage College music professor

“My primary responsibility at Carthage is private one-on-one voice lessons, and lessons on going on through all of this craziness,” Berg said.

Surprisingly, he said, “I am actually loving these online lessons much more than I thought I would. I have always been a rather old-fashioned voice teacher, but there are things about this that I like a lot, and there is no question that this experience is teaching me a lot about how to be a better teacher. And I have heard others say the same thing.”