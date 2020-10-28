Choral Arts Society presents 'Retro' concert on YouTube

The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present a program called “Retro.”

The program features music from past Choral Arts Society concerts, with reflections by Choral Arts members and friends, all “woven together for this unique presentation,” according to organizers.

The video will debut at 7 p.m. Friday on the Choral Arts Society’s YouTube channel. A video-conference “afterglow” will follow.

The presentation is offered free of charge; donations “would be appreciated.”

“Retro” will feature works by local composers Antonio Rodrigues-Pavao and Karel Suchy.

The Choral Arts Society has worked closely with these composers and has premiered some of their compositions.

Pavao’s “Sam Was a Man” enhances the text’s poignancy and humor, and Suchy’s “Sound Poems Inspired by Nosferatu” will set the mood for Halloween weekend, according to organizers.

People close to the group, including current and past board presidents, will present comments, including Artistic Director James Schatzman. They will also be available for conversation during the video chat.