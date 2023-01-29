Chris Jungkans recognized as 2022 Aurora Nurse of the Year at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha

Chris Jungkans, RN, has been named 2022 Nurse of the Year for Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

He was cited for his exemplary demonstration of Aurora’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of exceptional nursing care.

“We are proud to celebrate our 31 Nurse of the Year honorees across Illinois and Wisconsin for their commitment to high-quality care and patient outcomes. Their compassion, strength and perseverance is inspiring,” said Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing executive.

Jungkans, of Paddock Lake, obtained his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Among his many accolades, Jungkans’ nomination focused on his collaborative work in launching Wisconsin’s first all-inclusive Vascular Access Team (VAT), a specialty team that ensures best practices in caring for patients who require vascular access in their treatments.

“I am most proud of using my voice to help trial and launch Wisconsin’s first all-inclusive Vascular Access Team,” he said. “We are five years strong!”

Over 750 nominations for the award were received on behalf of nurses from a variety of specialties. The frontline nurses represent diversity in their backgrounds and experiences, including honorees with decades of experience and others new to the profession yet already making an impact.

Nominations were submitted by clinicians and team members and reviewed by peer committees for blinded judging according to each nominee’s passion for patient care, commitment to service, solution-oriented abilities and evidence-based practice.

Advocate Health employs more than 22,000 nurses across 27 acute care facilities and more than 500 sites of care across Wisconsin and Illinois.