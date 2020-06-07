Christian Life graduates 67 in ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christian Life School hosted a unique graduation ceremony on May 29 for the class of 2020.

Compete with fun photo booths and professional photographers to capture their special day, 67 graduates had the opportunity, in spite of a challenging senior year plagued with COVID-19, to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns and accept their diplomas, closing out this chapter of their lives.

Immediate family was allowed to attend, and students were scheduled in 5-minute increments to accommodate social distancing.

CLS Head of School Dr. Jeff Bogaczyk, High School Principal Carrie Wright and Journey Church Lead Pastor Kevin Taylor were on stage to pass out diplomas and congratulate the grads.

Teachers and staff were spread out in the balcony to cheer students on as they crossed the stage in efforts to make it a more realistic experience.

“Though it required thorough planning and preparation, we wanted to put on a graduation ceremony that still gave students and families their special moment of hearing their name called, walking our stage and being celebrated, Wright said.