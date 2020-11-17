 Skip to main content
Christmas at Kemper canceled this year
Kemper Gallery of Trees

This tree was part of the 2019 Gallery of Trees at Kemper Center. This year's event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

 Liz Snyder

Christmas at Kemper — featuring the Durkee Mansion and Gallery of Trees — is a cherished Kenosha tradition.

Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, this year's event has been canceled.

The Gallery of Trees, which normally fills the Anderson Arts Center, had been moved to the Kemper Center Conference Center. Also, volunteers decorated the historic Durkee Mansion each holiday season.

The event kicks off with a gala fundraiser and is the Kemper Center's biggest event of the year.

Robin Ingrouille, Kemper Center’s administrator, said Christmas at Kemper “is lots of hard work, but it’s work you love doing.” 

The holiday events will, hopefully, be back in 2021.

