Christmas concert on Dec. 21 at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School

Just a few days after conducting and performing in Kenosha's first Tuba Christmas event at Indian Trail High School, Jeremy Kriedeman — the school's band director — will be back on stage tonight.

Kriedeman is conducting another holiday music program, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the school's auditorium, 6800 60th St.

This is our annual Christmas Concert," he said, "and is different from any other high school in town."

The program "features our top ensembles — Symphony Orchestra, Chorale, Wind Ensemble, Cantare — all onstage together," Kriedeman explained.

The concert starts and ends "with mass symphonic pieces that all the groups play together, and they are breathtaking," he added.

Each group performs individual pieces, along with "small groups that pop in and out of different places in the auditorium," Kriedeman said. "There are also carols for the audience to sing along with, and it's all tied together with lighting cues, decorations all over the auditorium and more than 70 poinsettias lining the stage."

Another key difference in this program "is that there is no applause during the concert," Kriedeman said. "We literally transition from one thing to the next with no break. The momentum builds and builds until the end, and it's pretty amazing."

Advance tickets are on sale at kusd.edu, from $5 to $8. Tickets at the door will be $10.