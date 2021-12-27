Christmas Day crash at highways MB and E leaves four injured; one transported via Flight for Life to Wauwatosa

PARIS -- Four people suffered injuries, including one who was flown by helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital, from a Christmas Day crash at the intersection of highways MB and E, according to emergency responders.

Paris Fire Chief Roland Iwen said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. He said a young man was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries. The three other people were transported to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

Iwen said it appears that one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. People in both vehicles had to be extricated because the “high impact accident caused both vehicles to be overturned in the northwest corner of the intersection.”

The Paris Fire Department was assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Somers Fire and Rescue, which helped set up a landing zone for the helicopter, Iwen said.

“We’ve had a lot of accidents on holidays in the last few years,” Iwen said.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway MB failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra pickup on the driver's side.

The driver of Volkswagen, born in 2000, was flighted with possible head injury. The case is still under investigation and no citations have been issued, according to the sheriff's department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0