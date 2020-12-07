"Christmas Star" will be a rare sight Dec. 21 as Jupiter, Saturn line up

In Kenosha County, Jocius recommends looking for the planets as soon as it gets dark as the planets are getting low in the sky this time of year and will quickly fall below the tree line.

“Look to the south,” Jocius said, adding they can already be seen in the sky, though they are still 10 degrees apart. “They will be the first things you see at night and will be the only two things close to each other.”

Jocius said these two planets do align every 20 years, but do not appear this close. The next time is will happen is 2080.

Observatory director William Parker said 2020 has provided not only great, but also rare opportunities to see planets in the night sky.

“The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn caps off a year of great planet viewing,” Parker said, adding all of the planets were in view in one night in July and Mars has been “at its brightest in several years.”

Meteor shower in moonless hours

There will also be a rare opportunity Dec. 13 to see the annual Geminid meteor shower early in the night sky minus the moon, Jocius said.