"Christmas Star" will be a rare sight Dec. 21 as Jupiter, Saturn line up

SOMERS — The “Christmas star” that will appear in the winter solstice night sky Dec. 21 is a rare occurrence, observatory directors at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers are pointing out.
The “star” is actually created by the proximity of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, the two biggest planets in the solar system. The last time these planets appeared this close in alignment to one another was 1623.
“It’s phenomenally rare,” Chris Jocius, assistant director at the Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory, said. “They next time this will take place is in 800 years.”
Jocius said the two planets will be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky, or “super close.” It will be visible to the naked eye, but better viewed through binoculars or a telescope. The observatory has a limited number of tickets available for $12 to see the star via telescope at a 6 p.m. event at the arboretum, 800 Green Bay Road.
“It will look like one star,” Jocius said. “But, you will still be able to distinguish it’s two different things.”
Jocius said Jupiter is already one of the brightest things in the sky right now. Together with Saturn, it will be the brightest thing visible other than the moon.
Look south as soon as it gets dark
In Kenosha County, Jocius recommends looking for the planets as soon as it gets dark as the planets are getting low in the sky this time of year and will quickly fall below the tree line.
“Look to the south,” Jocius said, adding they can already be seen in the sky, though they are still 10 degrees apart. “They will be the first things you see at night and will be the only two things close to each other.”
Jocius said these two planets do align every 20 years, but do not appear this close. The next time is will happen is 2080.
Observatory director William Parker said 2020 has provided not only great, but also rare opportunities to see planets in the night sky.
“The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn caps off a year of great planet viewing,” Parker said, adding all of the planets were in view in one night in July and Mars has been “at its brightest in several years.”
Meteor shower in moonless hours
There will also be a rare opportunity Dec. 13 to see the annual Geminid meteor shower early in the night sky minus the moon, Jocius said.
“That is pretty rare because usually you have to wait until like 3 (o’clock) in the morning until anything cool happens,” Jocius said. “It’s the best meteor shower of the year. There will be over 125 per hour.”
Last year, Jocius said a full moon made seeing meteors during the Geminid shower difficult.
“We didn’t have clouds, but there was a full moon,” Jocius said. “You literally can’t see anything when there’s a full moon – it’s like the sun is shining. This year there is will be no moon.”
Tickets are also available for 6 p.m and 8 p.m. Geminid Meteor Shower viewings at Hawthorn Hollow. If both sell out, Jocius said a third event will be added for 10 p.m.
For more information about the observatory and events, visit www.hawthornhollow.org.
