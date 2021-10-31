Christmas tree licenses available from the City of Kenosha; deadline Nov. 30

The City of Kenosha Clerk’s Office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees. Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season.
No applications will be accepted after Dec. 1, in accordance with City of Kenosha ordinances.
Proof of Wisconsin Sales Tax Seller’s Permit is required.
IN PHOTOS: Decorating the Goodfellows Christmas tree
