Christmas tree licenses available from the City of Kenosha; deadline Nov. 30
The City of Kenosha Clerk’s Office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees. Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season.

If you plan on bringing a real Christmas tree in your house, make sure it has the necessary care it needs to survive the holiday season.

No applications will be accepted after Dec. 1, in accordance with City of Kenosha ordinances.

Proof of Wisconsin Sales Tax Seller’s Permit is required.

