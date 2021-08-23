 Skip to main content
Christopher Bigley named Kenosha fire chief
Christopher Bigley named Kenosha fire chief

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced Monday afternoon that Christopher G. Bigley has been named as the Kenosha Fire Department’s next fire chief. Bigley has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of former Chief Charles Leipzig on Dec. 31.

Bigley has been a member of the Kenosha Fire Department for more than 30 years. During his tenure he has held the ranks of firefighter, apparatus operator, lieutenant, line captain, and house captain. On Feb. 1, 2017, he was promoted to deputy chief.

Bigley’s appointment is scheduled to be confirmed at the Police and Fire Commission meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

