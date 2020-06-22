Chrystul Kizer released on bond in homicide case

According to past statements in court, Volar paid for an Uber driver to bring Kizer to his home in Kenosha the night he died. She spent several hours with him, and the two shared a pizza before Kizer allegedly shot Volar in the head, then set his house on fire. She left in his BMW, which was later found in Milwaukee.

Graveley has said that there are text messages and social media posts that show Kizer planned to kill Volar.

Defense attorneys are pushing to use an affirmative defense available to trafficking victims at her trial. Their ability to use that defense is being considered by an appellate court.

Bond originally $1 million

Kizer’s bond was originally set at $1 million. In February, Judge David Wilk lowered the bond to $400,000.

At a hearing June 8, Wilk defense attorney Jennifer Bias asked the court to lower the bond again, this time to $15,000, with the hope that Kizer could be released to stay with her mother in the Milwaukee area so she could receive therapy “to address the substantial trauma she has endured over the last several years.”

Wilk denied that motion.