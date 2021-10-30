Church community comes together for a noble cause

SALEM — The Hope Garden at Salem United Methodist Church long has been providing fresh produce for those in need.
It’s definitely the gift that keeps on giving.
And in the past year, that gift even exceeded all expectations, but there’s much more yet to come.
Spurred on by the efforts of church member Jerry Franz and with the help of a number of other families, the garden ended the recent growing season with 644 pounds of fresh produce in the hands of the Sharing Center in Trevor.
“Fresh vegetables are like gold,” Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville said. “Every time we have a group or a family who donates that fresh garden produce to us, it truly increases the well-being of the community. Health is wealth. Vegetables are key to bodies being healthy and able to heal themselves. We’re just grateful every year.”
Pomaville said she enjoys a front-row seat of the growing process, and the excitement starts to build as the time nears for the harvesting to begin.
“They’re a neighbor of mine, so I can drive past and just see these enormous, fruitful gardens all summer long,” she said. “Then it’s kind of cool to see it all get here and up to our pantry. Usually, it’s gone within a day. None of it goes to waste ever.”
Salem United Methodist Pastor Keith Hewitt tipped his cap to the efforts of everyone.
“I’m really proud of the work that Jerry and the other families did to tending to the Hope Garden,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be able to help out in the community the way that we do.
“Reaching out in the community and doing these kind of things is kind of in the DNA of the Methodist Church. It’s something that has always meant a lot to Salem United Methodist Church in particular. We like to help anywhere we can in the community,” Hewitt said.
Wanting to help
Franz, who took over the garden from Ruth Perry this year, said it was the pandemic that gave him the idea to jump in.
Specifically, it was the funds that came from the federal government that was a clincher, he said.
“(The government was) sending checks to me that I don’t need,” he said. “I thought it was wrong. I didn’t need it, so I thought, ‘What should I do with it?’ This was as good as any. People were going to be hurting.
“I enjoy it. This is the best thing to happen to me since I retired,” he said.
Franz said he and another church member, Ken Bevry, updated the garden in 2020 with a new set of 10 beds for the plants, an effort that was far from easy to complete.
“Ken was awesome,” Franz said. “Those (previous beds) were staked in. They had them with rebar and had them staked in like it went to China. So he brought his tent stake puller he had for a huge tent to pull those out. I couldn’t get them out.”
Bevry then added black dirt on top and the beds were ready for the next step, Franz said.
Another church member, Bill Knigge, provided the roto-tilling to get the beds ready for planting. Franz said he filled three of the beds, with the other seven manned by church families.
Even a group of local Boy Scouts got into the act, Franz said, to provide some much needed labor.
“They dug potatoes last fall, helped clean up, and they did the church grounds as well,” he said. “They were a big help. We get a couple hours of a dozen boys, you get stuff done.”
Franz was quick to mention his wife, Lisa, as well.
“She picked all the cherry tomatoes and the beans when I couldn’t keep up,” he said. “She was a big help.”
All of those efforts brought many together for the cause, Hewitt said.
“It was a fantastic way for people to get together and do something good in this time where it seems like there’s not a lot of good things happening,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic thing for our church and the people.
“It gives people such a feeling of accomplishment to be able to do something like this. Not to denigrate it at all, but it’s more than just giving money. It’s going out there and physically growing food and being able to give that to someone who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get it. It’s just an amazing thing.”
Franz said the prep work began in May, with planting in June and then every-other-day food deliveries to the Sharing Center began in June. All totaled, the Hope Garden provided 540 pounds, with another 100 coming from Jerry and Annette Meints from their home garden.
Seeing the process from start to finish gives Franz a feeling of satisfaction, he said.
“You’re pretty much making something out of nothing in three months,” Franz said. “You go from dirt to produce. It feels good to give back.”
Continuing a legacy
In the midst of the project, Franz and his wife were taking care of her mother, Gertrude Schneider, who died on July 7.
Having not only the Hope Garden to tend to, but the support of the church family was huge, he said.
“It’s a big support system for all ages,” Franz said.
Franz’s daughter, Rachel Taft, in an email, said it was important for her father to lean on his mother-in-law’s legacy as he moved ahead with the garden.
“Hope Garden kept my mother and father focused on the mission my grandmother instilled in our family, helping those in need,” she wrote. “My mom helped my dad every week tending the garden and picking all the vegetables.
“Grief can weigh you down and stop you in your tracks if you allow it. But time and focusing on doing for others brings healing. My grandmother was a perfect picture of this. She suffered losing three sons in her lifetime, and every day, thanked the Lord for another day and made helping others a priority. My mother and father have continued her beautiful legacy.”
What’s next?
Even with the winter months quickly approaching, Franz already has turned his thoughts to the spring and summer of 2022 and what the Hope Garden will be able to produce.
Coming off a 2021 that saw a bumper crop of potatoes and green beans, he has some plans in his head.
“I already have plans of probably tripling potatoes,” he said. “I want to try and get two crops of it because of the success I had this year. Everybody can use potatoes, and they store (for a long time).”
However plans for 2022 play out, Pomaville knows it’s going to be another generous gift from the community that will help so many.
“I get to witness every day just the kindness and generosity of people in our community,” she said. “That’s probably the biggest part of it, that they’re even thinking about it when they plant, when they’re weeding, and it ends up being here.”