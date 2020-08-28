Church leaders, public plea for peace

Following days of civil unrest in the city, several Kenosha religious leaders banded together for a call of peace.
And that was their message Thursday afternoon to the throng of residents who descended upon Harbor Park.
Representatives from several area churches took the stage under the bright sunlight to pray and deliver uplifting words in the aftermath of the shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey last Sunday.
The shooting, which has left Blake paralyzed, set off days of both peaceful protests calling for change, but also violent riots that has gripped not only the city but the nation.
But for a moment in time Thursday, that incident was placed on the back burner, and in its place, a bit of hope.
"I've just been feeling kind of helpless and stuck at home a bit, and I figured the least I could do was pray for our community," said Anna Dohrmann, who attended the event with her son, Joshua. "I was born and raised here. This is our town. I'm praying for peace."
Joshua echoed his mother's sentiments, and added that he's felt a steady escalation of the recent events — but has hope for better days ahead.
"It's been getting out of hand, and somebody has to do something to make it much more peaceful instead of trying to make it more violent," he said.
When the community can actually begin to heal remains to be seen, but for the Dohrmann's, having an opportunity to just spend some moments reflecting and praying with their fellow residents was a great first step.
"It's definitely important," Anna Dohrmann said. "I think peaceful moments like this give us hope. We know that we can rebuild, but moments of hope are really important."
Getting rid of evil
The Rev. Demetris Crum, of Second Baptist Church, said his message to everyone in attendance was the issues the community is facing doesn't necessarily come down to a racial divide.
Instead, he sees it as evil in the world that needs to be healed.
"Until we begin to show God's love and people accept Christ as their personal savior, we'll continue to have evil in this world," Crum said. "My prayer tonight is that we begin to show love and that love reign over Kenosha, and that those who are in darkness will see the light of love and come to God's marvelous light."
And that's where healing can truly begin, Crum said.
"All the things that are happening in our world is out of sin, is out of anger," he said. "It's out of confusion. God is not a God of confusion, and when we come to Him, and we come to the body of God, the cross, confess our sins and accept Christ as our personal savior, those things can be driven out.
"But the enemy is busy, and it's up to us to be able to show the light of love."
Crum was pleased with the crowd, especially for an event that came together so quickly and with a number of different people involved.
Seeing the many in attendance gives him hope as well.
"It's a big crowd, because all of these are believers who understand the power of prayer," he said. "We can put leaders in place, we can go out at night and do things, but only until God's hand moves will things begin to get under control. And that's what we're praying for."
Father Eirik Olsen, of Light of Christ Anglican Church, 6501 3rd Ave., Kenosha, said he's hopeful the city and community as a whole can turn the corner and begin to rebuild.
But that will take time and continued effort by everyone to follow the right path to that very end, he said.
"I think one of the reasons we struggle with the things that we do, injustice and division, is because we're not living out the love that He first gave us, that He first poured out," Olsen said. "I believe He wants to do it and turn us into a 'Miracle on the Waters.'"
A first step
The emotions of both the week and the moment in the park were evident for another Kenosha resident, Maggie Cintron, who collected her thoughts before she made a plea as well.
"I just want to see Kenosha be as great as it really is and that things will be restored," she said. "There are a lot of great people here. We've lost a lot. There's a lot of tension, and a lot of people are angry, with good reason. I hope understanding can come.
"... I think a lot of people want good things. Maybe we don't always know how to do that. I don't always know how to do that. I hope it's the beginning of listening and learning and making a change based on being sensitive and understanding to people we've not been understanding to."
