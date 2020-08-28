Church leaders, public plea for peace

"But the enemy is busy, and it's up to us to be able to show the light of love."

Crum was pleased with the crowd, especially for an event that came together so quickly and with a number of different people involved.

Seeing the many in attendance gives him hope as well.

"It's a big crowd, because all of these are believers who understand the power of prayer," he said. "We can put leaders in place, we can go out at night and do things, but only until God's hand moves will things begin to get under control. And that's what we're praying for."

Father Eirik Olsen, of Light of Christ Anglican Church, 6501 3rd Ave., Kenosha, said he's hopeful the city and community as a whole can turn the corner and begin to rebuild.

But that will take time and continued effort by everyone to follow the right path to that very end, he said.

"I think one of the reasons we struggle with the things that we do, injustice and division, is because we're not living out the love that He first gave us, that He first poured out," Olsen said. "I believe He wants to do it and turn us into a 'Miracle on the Waters.'"

A first step