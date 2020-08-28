Church that survived Uptown fires will hold a community BBQ Saturday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Along the 6100 block of 22nd Avenue in Uptown, what had been the scene of devastating fires just days ago has turned celebratory.

The only building left standing undamaged on the west side of the block is Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministries, a storefront church in what was the site of a Salvation Army store.

Inside Friday afternoon there was the lingering smell of smoke and growing piles of food and supplies. Outside, there were people painting murals on boarded windows, children gathered at a table under a small tent taking donations, and people sitting on concrete flower boxes sharing meals.

“They thought they were breaking something but they were bringing us more strongly together,” said Arnetta Griffin as she stood in the church parking lot.

Griffin, a member of the church, has been providing meals and supplies for homeless people and others in need in the Uptown neighborhood for several years through God’s Kitchen of Kenosha.

On Saturday, Griffin, Kingdom Word Pastor David Montgcomery and members of the church will host a free event in the parking lot for people recovering for what has been a crushing week for the community.

The Kenosha BBQ will be held at the church, 6114-22nd Avenue, Saturday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.