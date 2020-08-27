 Skip to main content
Churches to gather in prayer for city
Churches to gather in prayer for city

  • Updated
Churches throughout Kenosha representing diverse congregations will gather in prayer at 5 p.m. Thursday at Harbor Park near the Civil War Museum downtown.

Pastors and parishioners from several congregations will join in solidarity to pray for an end to the turmoil and violence of recent days.

A partial list of those attending: Christ the King Church, Living Light Christian Church, Journey Church, Immanuel Kenosha Church, Daybreak Church, Light of Christ Anglican Church, The Furnace House of Prayer. The Encounter Church and Acts Church of Kenosha.  The pastors, who meet together regularly for private prayer, decided Wednesday morning to hold a public event to encourage residents to pray for the city.

                                                                             

