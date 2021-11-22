Churches uniting to serve Thanksgiving Day breakfast at Grace Welcome Center

Grace Welcome Center, partnering with Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church, will be hosting a special Thanksgiving breakfast at the welcome center, 2006 60th St., starting at 8:30 a.m.

It marks the third year Spirit Alive! Lutheran has helped at Grace Welcome Center on Thanksgiving morning making sure to bring all sorts of special food, including Thanksgiving-themed treats like pumpkin bars.

“We love seeing our guests every Thursday morning,” said Grace Lutheran Church’s Rev. Jonathan Barker, “but we especially love coming together on Thanksgiving like a big family to celebrate all we are grateful for.”

“Each Thanksgiving we are especially grateful for the way that all of Kenosha helps us make this beautiful ministry possible,” said Rev. Kevin Beebe, pastor at Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church.

The breakfast program is open to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and is open as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

