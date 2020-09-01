Church's supplies for protesters seized, police say they continue to investigate

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident in which a church group had a U-Haul truck seized near Civic Center Park last week.

According to police, members of the department’s Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals detained the people in the U-Haul Aug. 27. “The occupants were detained by Kenosha Police and U.S. Marshals, created a perimeter to allow for a safe investigation of the vehicle; however the situation quickly destabilized and the U-Haul was towed to a safe location where the investigation was continued,” a statement from Lt. Joe Nosalik said.

Leaders of Milwaukee-based Zao MKE Church said last week that they sent supplies like water and snacks and other supplies for protesters in Kenosha. The church supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a statement from police Tuesday, the people in the U-Haul were questioned and released. “Upon further inspection, the U-Haul contained an amount of water and supplies, but also contained materials that are consistent with rioting,” police state, although they do not state what those materials are.

The department “reached out to Zao MKE church to return property; however, the church declined to speak with investigators and did not want their property back,” the statement said.