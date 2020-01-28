Cigarette smoking cited as cause in Genoa City apartment fire

GENOA CITY — Investigators have determined that a destructive fire at Pebblebrook Apartments was caused by a resident smoking a cigarette while using oxygen.
The Jan. 5 fire that displaced eight families has been ruled accidental.
According to a report from Bloomfield and Genoa City Fire and Rescue, a resident of the apartment building at 770 Main St. said he accidentally started the fire by lighting a cigarette.
Officials are withholding the name of the resident.
The first-floor resident, who is physically disabled, told investigators that ash from his cigarette landed near his lap where his oxygen hose was positioned. When he moved the ash, it landed on the floor.
The occupant stated he was unable to put out the fire because of his physical disabilities.
The fire, which erupted on a Sunday morning, sent Pebblebrook residents running from the building, some in their pajamas, as oxygen tanks inside the apartment exploded.
Although no serious injuries were reported, all eight apartments were left uninhabitable by heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
Officials with the property manager Pioneer Property Management could not be reached for comment.
Fire Chief Fred Schalow said he does not know what the company plans for the damaged structure.
“I do not know what they are going to do,” Schalow said. “I am not sure what the ordinances for Genoa City say, if they have to do demolition or do anything within so many days.”
Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to help families displaced by the blaze.
First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City opened a makeshift shelter and collected donations of food, clothing and other emergency supplies for the victims.
“We will continue to do it until they no longer need help,” church representative Peggy Quake said.
Quake said one church member has provided a rental house for a displaced family, but other fire victims still do not have housing.
“Just keep these people in everyone’s prayers and continue to help support them until they do find housing,” she said. “It is a struggle out there.”
Genoa City school superintendent Kellie Bohn said the school district has made an effort to help, too.
“We have kept in contact with the church,” Bohn said, “in case there is anything that they need.”