Citations dismissed for those who contested emergency curfew violations issued during August 2020 protests

Tickets for curfew violations issued during unrest in Kenosha last August have been dismissed for those who contested them in court, a judge finding they were improperly prosecuted.

Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell on Friday dismissed tickets issued to about two dozen people. He had in July dismissed tickets for three others who were contesting the tickets issued for curfew violations during protests and unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23, 2020.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, 94 people were arrested for violating the curfew that Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth declared from Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. Many of those ticketed spent more than a day in jail after they were arrested. While some of those ticketed likely paid the $200 fine or failed to show up to court, others have contested the arrests.

There is a federal lawsuit challenging the arrests, that suit alleging that the curfew was selectively imposed against people who were protesting the Blake shooting, while counter-protesters and armed militia in the city after curfew were not arrested. Those who had tickets dismissed Friday had asked for a stay in their case until the federal case is decided. The three who were dismissed in July had directly contested the citations in circuit court.