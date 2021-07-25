Citing safety, proposal could make fencing requirements around Kenosha's outdoor pools, hot tubs stricter

Kenosha property owners installing outdoor swimming pools, hot tubs and spas in Kenosha could face stricter fencing requirements under a proposal that is in the preliminary stages of review.

Ald. Rollin Pizzala went before the city Plan Commission on Thursday and presented a draft zoning ordinance he is sponsoring, calling for stricter fencing requirements.

“So many times, we go through life and there are dangers right in front of us,” Pizzala said. “Kids are creative nowadays. Do we want to wait for someone to die before we do something preventative?”

There are current city requirements in place for fencing around pools and hot tubs. Property owners installing walls of at least 4 feet in height are exempt from those requirements.

Pizzala’s proposal would set a new specific threshold on fencing — 6 feet in height — and place greater limitations on the exemption. Property owners would not have to install a fence around pools or hot tubs if walls are at least 5 feet in height, under the proposal.

If the changes are implemented, City Administrator John Morrissey said there would be a grandfather provision in place for anyone with existing pools and hot tubs in place.

