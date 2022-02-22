Citizens encouraged to submit ideas for Conservation Congress Spring Hearing

Kenosha County residents have a track record of seeking change through wildlife and natural resource resolutions introduced at the annual Conservation Congress Spring Hearing from April 11-14.

Some have been successful in advancing broader causes — such as the need for stricter regulations on toxic fluorinated chemicals, referred to as PFAS chemicals — and some have affected local change — such as the ability for residents to adopt a mute swan.

“The spring hearing is a great opportunity for the public to bring forward and weigh in on things they’d like to see changed as it relates to natural resource management in Wisconsin,” said Lee Zimmerman, Conservation Congress liaison. “It is truly a grassroots opportunity for a citizen’s idea for change to begin the process and potentially become law.”

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is a statutory body with delegates elected by citizens to advise the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and the state Department of Natural Resources on how to responsibly manage natural resources.

In the 2022 spring hearing, which will again be online, citizens will be able to provide input on Wisconsin’s natural resource issues.

Citizens wishing to have resolutions considered during this comment period must submit them online at dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing by midnight on March 11.

A resolution must:

Be of statewide impact.

Be practical, achievable and reasonable.

Have a clear title and specifically define the concern.

Must consider current state statutes and laws and present reasonable cause for the change being presented.

Must clearly suggest a solution to the concern and a description of further action desired.

Be 2,000 characters or less, exclusive of the title and author contact information.

No more than two resolutions may be introduced by any person.

If a resolution presented at the county level meetings is supported, it advances to the appropriate Conservation Congress advisory committees and the Congress Executive Council for consideration.

Of the four citizen resolutions presented at the Kenosha County spring hearing in 2021, the PFAS chemical resolution was the only one to advance. Resolutions that failed to garner local support were related to banning the use of dogs from hunting wolves, eliminating the ability to hunt for wolves and coyotes at night on public land and preventing any new fossil fuel infrastructure.

More information and tips for writing a resolution can be found at dnr.wi.gov.

