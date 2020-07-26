City adds mobility mats to make Simmons Island beach more accessible

Simmons Island beach recently became more accessible to people with disabilities, with the addition of portable mobility mats on the sand.
The mats are designed to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers.
Kenosha Parks Department staff will install the mats daily after the beach is groomed in the morning and roll them up each evening for storage.The mats, constructed from recycled plastics, are 5 feet wide.
A 150-foot section of mats extends from the north end of the boardwalk, and a 100-foot section of mats extends from the sidewalk on the north side of the beach house.
City Council President David Bogdala, who brought the proposal forward during last year’s budget process, said, “The beaches will now be accessible to everyone. During this pandemic when there are fewer public events, it’s great that all of our citizens will be able to enjoy our wonderful beaches safely.”
