Alternate side street parking for the City of Kenosha ends on Thursday, March 31. Since it is enforced in the early morning hours each night, and ends at the end of the month, its final night of enforcement is Thursday.

All other parking regulations must be followed, city officials said. In the event of an early spring snowstorm which requires a city snow emergency, all vehicles would still be required to be off city streets to allow plows to clear the snow.