City alters trash collection services for holiday

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week of Sept. 7. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of Sept. 14.

For collection of brush, tires, or bulk garbage, please call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before the regular collection day. City Hall is closed on Monday so people should plan ahead to schedule special pickups.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th Street is closed on Mondays. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please call the Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.

