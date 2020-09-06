 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City alters trash collection services for holiday
View Comments
top story

City alters trash collection services for holiday

{{featured_button_text}}
GARBAGE CANS

The new garbage and recycling bins for the city.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Labor Day holiday.

Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week of Sept. 7. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of Sept. 14.

For collection of brush, tires, or bulk garbage, please call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before the regular collection day. City Hall is closed on Monday so people should plan ahead to schedule special pickups.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th Street is closed on Mondays. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please call the Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.

COLLECTION: Developments leading to new city waste collection program

Starting Monday, Kenosha officially enters the era of automated trash and recycling pick-up with 32,687 pairs of 95-gallon carts — two apiece for city households — tan for garbage, blue for recyclables. Here are developments along the way

1 of 8
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Presidential Candidates Visiting Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert